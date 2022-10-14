DASD District Office
School board members discussed the over-identification of black students for special ed instruction at their Oct. 10 meeting. 

At the DeForest Area School District’s Oct. 10 board meeting, members discussed engaging with stakeholders and combating the over-identifying of black students for special education and behavior referral, amidst budgetary constraints.

In order to facilitate the implementation of strategies for supporting growth among all students represented, the board has scheduled meetings with various stakeholders including a group for black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) students.