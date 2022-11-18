 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DeForest Area High School honors military veterans at annual school assembly

Veterans Day
Buy Now

For members of the military represent their branch, the U.S. Marines, Navy, Air Force and Army, during the ceremony.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

DeForest Area High School students and staff honored military veterans in DeForest and nationwide at the annual Veteran’s Day assembly Nov. 11.

The ceremony was a first for some students, as it had not been held since the pandemic.

Guest speaker

DeForest Area High School history teacher Tom August said he served to protect freedom and suggested ways the students could serve their country. He is a former Marine and Wisconsin Air National Guard member.
A salute
Buy Now

The band plays a salute to the honor each military branch.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred