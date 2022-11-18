DeForest Area High School honors military veterans at annual school assembly

DeForest Area High School students and staff honored military veterans in DeForest and nationwide at the annual Veteran’s Day assembly Nov. 11.
The ceremony was a first for some students, as it had not been held since the pandemic.
Members of the student council introduced the tradition of placing four black chairs at the center of the gym, representing each of the four branches of the military to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country. One representative of the Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the Marines placed their respective chairs in the center of the gym while the student council shared the timeline of each war and how many Americans died in them.
Following the four-chair tradition, student Garrett Wink performed “Taps” to honor all those who served and gave their lives.
History teacher Tom August was this year’s guest speaker. August served in the Marines for 18 years and was in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for six years.
He joined the marine corps while still in high school and left shortly after graduation in 1976. He distinguished himself as the “platoon’s best shot” in boot camp.
August spoke about the price of freedom, the meaning of peace and what people can do to honor those who served.
“The price of freedom is being paid right now not only by active military members, but the family and friends of those members,” August said. “Peace is not nearly the absence of war. It is a combination of the absence of war and the presence of justice.”
He explained to his students, “if you want to honor these brave men and women who sit here in front of us, work for justice.”
August gave examples of how students can work for justice by volunteering in the community, tutoring fellow students that may be struggling, being a role model for someone or simply just being nice to each other.
August’s father was also a marine and his hero, he said. He passed on his dad’s message to his students.
“I asked my dad how he was able to do some of the things he did in the war,” August said. “He always gave me the same answer. ‘I do it for you.’”
August decided there was “evil in the world” and he wanted to do something about it, so he followed in his father’s footsteps with the same message that he told his students.
“I served for you,” August said. “I did it for the promise of you. Every day I get to walk into my classroom, stand in front of you, and stare into the eyes of the fulfillment of a promise that I made to myself. I can’t help but love you all.”
August hopes that one day the country will be more united and he continues to work for it.
“If I do the best I can and encourage those around me to do the best they can, maybe someday we will truly have a country where people are only judged by the content of their character.”
The high school band performed “Armed Forces Salute” to honor each branch of the military.
Active duty and veteran service members who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq attended as The school honored those friends and family of students and staff. The program wrapped up with a video recognizing and remembering veterans who have fought for our country since 1776.