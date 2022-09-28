Eagle Point Elementary at Big Hill Environmental Learning Center

Each fall, third-grade students throughout the district participate in educational activities at the District’s environmental outdoor classroom, Big Hill Environmental Learning Center. Here, Eagle Point Elementary students study three habitats: the woods, the pond, and the prairie. Activities also included observing the plants and animals in the forest habitat. Using binoculars to observe the many birds on the prairie. During the pond study, they find many water critters, using two-way scopes to see tadpoles, minnows, leeches, dragonfly nymphs, a water scorpion, and small water beetles.

At the DeForest Area School District’s Sept. 26 board meeting, members were given a first look at a proposal to bring head start back to the district with a nature-based program to be located on Big Hill.

Superintendent Rebecca Toetz began, explaining that Big Hill is a natural area in Token Creek Conservancy, near Highway 19 in Windsor, where students have previously gone for outdoor science education. The area is now a point of interest for the organization Reach Dane, as a setting for a head start learning program.