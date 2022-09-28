Each fall, third-grade students throughout the district participate in educational activities at the District’s environmental outdoor classroom, Big Hill Environmental Learning Center. Here, Eagle Point Elementary students study three habitats: the woods, the pond, and the prairie. Activities also included observing the plants and animals in the forest habitat. Using binoculars to observe the many birds on the prairie. During the pond study, they find many water critters, using two-way scopes to see tadpoles, minnows, leeches, dragonfly nymphs, a water scorpion, and small water beetles.
At the DeForest Area School District’s Sept. 26 board meeting, members were given a first look at a proposal to bring head start back to the district with a nature-based program to be located on Big Hill.
Superintendent Rebecca Toetz began, explaining that Big Hill is a natural area in Token Creek Conservancy, near Highway 19 in Windsor, where students have previously gone for outdoor science education. The area is now a point of interest for the organization Reach Dane, as a setting for a head start learning program.
The project, as currently envisioned, would involve a temporary structure being placed on the property as a learning shelter with solar power and compost toilets, eliminating the need for any permanent utility installation. The program itself would be designed for about 20 kids divided roughly between 18 months to 3 years, and 3 to 4-year-olds, operating between the months of March and November.
Among the interesting points at the heart of the proposal, according to Toetz, is the current research in education, showing the beneficial effects of spending time in nature for students learning in the classroom. Although if successful, there could be a new task in getting young children accustomed to spending a lot of time in nature, later adapted to a traditional classroom environment.
The Big Hill property is currently accessible by members of the community, while the land is co-managed by the school district and the Village of Windsor.
When asked what the district’s specific responsibility would be in this project Toetz explained that they would be looking for a lease between the district and Groundswell Conservancy, a Madison-based environmental non-profit that has previously worked with the Village of DeForest as a contractor advising on conservation and management of local natural areas.
“Windsor has already done some talking with them,” said Toetz. “Groundswell very much adheres to the philosophy around conservancy, so the lease would be with them, but they would work with Reach Dane.”
The program would reintroduce head start learning to the area, which has been unavailable since 2018, when local head start ended due to a lack of available space. When asked if there was a precedent for a similar outdoor-based head start program, Toetz said that there were none that she could readily point to.
“It would be amazing for us to do this,” said Toetz, “but it would be an adventure that I don’t know if we would want to.”
The head start would not be a DeForest Area School District program, so when asked by board member Megan Taylor about the potential downsides of moving forward, Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis-Phillips pointed out there could be issues of the arrangement affecting the district’s deed to the property, which could be avoided in proper lease phrasing.
Given the novelty of the proposal and availability of other natural areas, such as Schmidt Maple Woods State Natural Area in Waunakee, board member Jeff Hahn asked, why DeForest?
“Really because of the conservancy component to the Yahara River Conservancy and that the community values conserving the land,” said Toetz. “There is a bit of synergy that we’ve got conservancy, we potentially have a space, and that it’s early childhood that had to leave in 2018.”
Accepting a general positive consensus, but without taking an official vote, the administration will begin taking next steps to find out details, as Toetz told the board that going into financial specifics around an agreement would require a closed session discussion, which they were not prepared to do in that meeting.