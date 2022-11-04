DeForest Area High School ribbon cutting
Buy Now

DeForest Area High School Principal Pheng Lee cuts the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony and open house for the newly renovated high school, the last phase of the district’s 2019 referendum building projects.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The DeForest Area School District made it through another budget proposal with a record low mill rate, though in a situation described as interesting and the upcoming budgets even more-so.

School District Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis-Phillips presented the 2022-2023 budget to the Board of Education at their Oct. 24 meeting. Her report showed a final budget amount slightly below what had  been approved by the board. The total tax levy totaled $34,422,527 versus $34,468,891. That is also below last year's levy of $33,882,579.

With stagnant state funding, Wisconsin school districts feel the pinch