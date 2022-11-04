DeForest Area High School Principal Pheng Lee cuts the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony and open house for the newly renovated high school, the last phase of the district’s 2019 referendum building projects.
The DeForest Area School District made it through another budget proposal with a record low mill rate, though in a situation described as interesting and the upcoming budgets even more-so.
School District Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis-Phillips presented the 2022-2023 budget to the Board of Education at their Oct. 24 meeting. Her report showed a final budget amount slightly below what had been approved by the board. The total tax levy totaled $34,422,527 versus $34,468,891. That is also below last year's levy of $33,882,579.
In terms of local taxpayers, the mill rate was approved at $9.39/$1,000.
The end result of the budget came through pushes and pulls by a number of factors making it more complicated than even typical public school finance.
"I think this budget is a little bit interesting because we’re in the second year of a biennium in which there is no additional dollars for the per-pupil revenue limit," said Davis-Phillips in a later interview. "Which is interesting in a time of high inflation."
The district has been able to fill gaps with federal funding, particularly ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, which have been disbursed as aid to schools during and following the COVID pandemic.
"The thing that worries a lot of Wisconsin districts right now is that we’re pretty much relying on one-time funds for recurring costs," said Davis-Phillips. "And unless the state makes up for not only giving us zero dollars for two years, but inflation, I think there are a lot of Wisconsin districts that are facing a fiscal cliff."
ESSER funds can be stretched with a final deadline to have the last ESSER III funds dedicated by September 2024.
"The intent of those funds was to add more resources for kids, it wasn’t to supplement a lack of state budget resources," said Davis-Phillips. "But I think this last biennium kind of forced the hand of a lot of districts to rely on those funds to make ends meet."
At the same time that school districts are working out their budgets, many property owners are finding out equalized valuations of their properties (in total up 16% from last year in the district). When that figure come out, Davis-Phillips recommends homeowners reserve judgment before jumping to conclusions, given that school taxes are based on fair market value, which is often less.
In some cases property values go up, and accordingly tax bills go up, to an extent that property owners will ask, with all they are paying in taxes, why the school might be asking for a referendum or funding for this project or another. One reason is that when those values increase, the school district does not see more funding, it just means those property owners are contributing a larger slice of the funding pie made up of taxes throughout the district.
This set state-mandated revenue limit leaves the district few options to increase funding without the legislature agreeing to increase per-pupil funding. One route is to increase the number of students enrolled in the district.
"I think that DeForest has the advantage of being a growing district and a lot of neighbors don’t necessarily have that advantage," said Davis Phillips. "And you’ve probably seen on a lot of ballots school referendums, and we’re not there at this point and having growth helps us to some extent."
Official enrollment numbers in districts are marked across districts in third-Friday in September head counts. The number of DeForest Area Public School students for the 2022-2023 school year totaled 4,131 among the six schools.
That total goes into the equation for per-pupil funding, but it is based on a three-year average, whereas, newly arriving students will need resources at the time, not three years in the future.
"That’s a challenge, that when we grow so fast, we have to add new staff to keep up with the growth and you don’t get the funds from that growth right away," said Davis-Phillips. "It’s a balancing act for sure."
This year, the district has about 558 full-time equivalent staff between the six schools, the district office, and other district positions.
Conversely, if a district finds itself with declining enrollment, that can lead to a cycle of diminishing resources and even fewer student enrollment.
As the district developed the new budget, factoring inflation, both for the district's expenses and for taxpayers, the mill rate was set at $9.39/$1,000.
"That it is the lowest mill rate we’ve had since at least 1993," said Davis-Phillips. "It’s a matter of the property value growth, so it’s a bigger denominator, but the mill rate is the lowest that I’ve seen."
Another notable change in the this recent budget is a phasing out of capital project fund 49, which covered building projects over the past several years. The grand opening of the renovated High School this summer marked the finale of the last phase of those projects, including renovations around the district and construction of the Harvest Middle School building.
The district has also been looking toward long-term planning, acquiring land as a potential site for a future school near Portage Road.
"We get to concentrate on non-building projects," said Davis-Phillips, of moving past school construction. "It’s always off in the future though."