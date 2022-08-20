The 35 new certified staff pose for a photo on Aug. 17. They are, from left, front row, Ryan Reischel, Brittany Byrnes, Joshua Schmidt, Hannah Pankratz, Hayley Davis and Kody Kellner; second row, Regan Kelly, Riley Huebsch, Elsbeth Bandli, Connie Cashin, Allison Wirth, Charlene Ulichny, Jordan Lehto, Melissa Breunig and Karli Roessler; third row, Lauren Helt, Erin Schmitt, Macen Justinger, Olivia Hubner, Rachael Smits, Angy Gagliano, Jordan Barth and Joseph Franks; back row, Nichole Kalscheur, Victoria Claas, Rebecca Stolpa, Olivia Gardow, Damara Paepke , Madelyn Markart, Ami Schmidt, Lexi Buerger, Jody Koch and Ashia Dale. Not pictured is Michelle Folk and Andrea Chiles.
For the 2022-23 academic year, the DeForest Area School District welcomes 35 new certified staff members across its six buildings.
Three teachers will work in multiple buildings. Brittany Byrnes will teach at Windsor and Yahara Elementary, Joshua Schmidt will teach at DeForest Area Middle School and Harvest Intermediate, and Andrea Chiles will teach at the middle and high school.
Harvest Intermediate added the most teachers for the 22-23 year among all six buildings. It added nine teachers to its staff — Jordan Barth, Hayley Davis, Michelle Folk, Kody Kellner, Jordan Lehto, Madelyn Markart, Damara Paepke, Rebecca Stolpa and Charlene Ulichny.
DeForest Area Middle School made six additions for the coming year — Olivia Hubner, Macen Justinger, Jody Koch, Ryan Reischel, Karli Roessler and Allison Wirth.
Eagle Point and Windsor Elementary each added five teachers. Melissa Breunig, Connie Cashin, Angy Gagliano, Lauren Helt and Hannah Pankratz will teach at Eagle Point. Elsbeth Bandli, Joseph Franks, Olivia Gardow, Riley Huebsch and Nichole Kalscheur will teach at Windsor Elementary.
Yahara Elementary added four teachers — Lexi Buerger, Ashia Dale, Ami Schmidt and Rachael Smits.
There are only three new teachers at DeForest Area High School for the coming year — Victoria Claas, Regan Kelly and Erin Schmitt.
The first day of school for all those in the district is Thursday, Sept. 1.