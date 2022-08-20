New teachers

The 35 new certified staff pose for a photo on Aug. 17. They are, from left, front row, Ryan Reischel, Brittany Byrnes, Joshua Schmidt, Hannah Pankratz, Hayley Davis and Kody Kellner; second row, Regan Kelly, Riley Huebsch, Elsbeth Bandli, Connie Cashin, Allison Wirth, Charlene Ulichny, Jordan Lehto, Melissa Breunig and Karli Roessler; third row, Lauren Helt, Erin Schmitt, Macen Justinger, Olivia Hubner, Rachael Smits, Angy Gagliano, Jordan Barth and Joseph Franks; back row, Nichole Kalscheur, Victoria Claas, Rebecca Stolpa, Olivia Gardow, Damara Paepke , Madelyn Markart, Ami Schmidt, Lexi Buerger, Jody Koch and Ashia Dale. Not pictured is Michelle Folk and Andrea Chiles.

 Photo courtesy of DeForest Area School District

For the 2022-23 academic year, the DeForest Area School District welcomes 35 new certified staff members across its six buildings.

Three teachers will work in multiple buildings. Brittany Byrnes will teach at Windsor and Yahara Elementary, Joshua Schmidt will teach at DeForest Area Middle School and Harvest Intermediate, and Andrea Chiles will teach at the middle and high school.