When a DeForest Area School District building was planning to spend upwards of $10,000 on new furniture to furnish a hangout nook, one local student said he could do it for under $2,000.

Not only did he do it for under $2,000—thanks to donated materials and the help of friends—he did it for under $500.

XanderCokerEagleScoutProject
Buy Now

DeForest Boy Scout Xander Coker fashioned several pieces of furniture for Harvest Intermediate School out of wood reclaimed from old middle school bleachers and unused logs from a tree cutting business.
XanderCokerEagleScoutProject
Buy Now

DeForest Boy Scout Xander Coker fashioned several pieces of furniture for Harvest Intermediate School out of wood reclaimed from old middle school bleachers and unused logs from a tree cutting business.
XanderCokerEagleScoutProject
Buy Now

DeForest Boy Scout Xander Coker fashioned several pieces of furniture for Harvest Intermediate School out of wood reclaimed from old middle school bleachers and unused logs from a tree cutting business.
XanderCokerEagleScoutProject
Buy Now

DeForest Boy Scout Xander Coker fashioned several pieces of furniture for Harvest Intermediate School out of wood reclaimed from old middle school bleachers and unused logs from a tree cutting business.

To contact reporter Neal Patten, email npatten@hngnews.com.

Tags