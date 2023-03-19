When a DeForest Area School District building was planning to spend upwards of $10,000 on new furniture to furnish a hangout nook, one local student said he could do it for under $2,000.
Not only did he do it for under $2,000—thanks to donated materials and the help of friends—he did it for under $500.
Xander Coker, a DeForest freshman and member of BSA Troop 35, has been in the Scouts since first grade. Like all Boy Scouts seeking the honor and prestige of being named an Eagle Scout, he had to complete a sort-of capstone project which would serve a need in the community.
He came up with the idea to build furniture, as his dad has a small woodworking shop in their home.
Coker went on to build four tables and a bench for Harvest Intermediate School from wood reclaimed from old middle school gym bleachers, and also built 12 resin-coated log seats with timber donated by a local tree cutting company.
The furniture is now being used in a quiet study area outside of the art classroom called the color cafe.
“I figured it was a good way to give back to the community, since it impacts a lot of people,” Coker said. “Most kids in the district will go through school here, so this will reach a lot of people.”
To convince Principal Roy Bernards and the school district’s board of education (on which his dad Brian is currently a member) to approve the project, he told them that he had access to the proper woodworking equipment to build durable furniture. Also, he would not need to use school funds and would instead fundraise in the community. Plus he told them if the furniture didn’t work out inside, it could be moved outside to the playground.
DeForest Area Middle School was in the process of replacing old, wooden gymnasium bleachers with new, plastic ones, so Coker reached out asking if he could get the wood.
“They had been doing a lot of renovation in the schools and I knew they were trying to get rid of the wood anyways,” he said.
Those bleachers soon became tabletops, table legs, and bench seats.
Then Coker reached out to a family friend who happened to own a tree removal business, Mike Moore of Got Wood Tree Service. He had a lumber yard where there were piles of logs not getting used. Moore cut a bunch of the logs down to rounded stumps, which were then given several coats of resin to turn into seats.
While Coker’s dad has his own little woodshop, it became clear it would not be adequate for the scale of the project.
Fortunately Coker was able to leverage another connection, a parent of one of the fellow Boy Scouts in his troop who is a professional carpenter—Ben Hookham.
“Mr. Hookham helped us with cutting the circular tables and getting them smoothed and rounded,” Coker said. “He helped us do it safely and effectively.”
Planning for the project took two months, then it took another two months to get approved by the Scouts office.
First they had to scrape all of the gum off bleachers, which, while Coker said “wasn’t fun” it also “wasn’t that bad,” and was the shortest step of the process, taking around an hour total to get the gum off.
Cutting the bleachers up took 15 hours of work over a week and a half. After that, several Scouts helped Coker glue, screw, sand, paint, and stain the wood over the course of another two or three weeks.
Around 16 other Scouts and two parents besides Coker’s pitched in at various points of the project. His dad, Brian, is the scout committee chair for Troop 35 here in DeForest.
While he had gained some experience in his father’s small woodshop, this was “by far” the biggest woodworking project he’d ever done, he said.
The completion of the project was in large part thanks to Hookham’s woodshop.
“We needed his experience and tools to make this possible, otherwise it would have taken a long time,” Coker said.
At a later date he will present a summary of the project to the school board, and will also have to go before a Scout board of review to find out if he’s been approved for the Eagle rank.
“From starting the project where we took time-worn boards with gum stuck to them, to seeing the end-product—the boards turned into furniture usable by kids—coming in here and seeing them in use was fun. Seeing that was the most exciting part,” Coker said. “It was honestly a lot of fun and the tables turned out really well.”
Once the Scouts had approved his project, he ended up only having around two weeks to fundraise for it, but thanks to mostly donated work and supplies, he only needed to spend around $400 in total, which mainly was for paint and resin.
Several local businesses donated funds for those expenses, including North and South Seafood Smokehouse, Midwest Professional Karate, DeForest Family Restaurant, and realtor Mary Schultz.
“We worked within a tight budget, but we scraped through,” Coker said. “There was a lot of donated work and people willing to help us out without getting paid. People also gave us the wood and base materials without us paying for them, so we finished under-budget.”
Over the course of the project, Coker said he learned the values of planning ahead and time management. He also learned how to think on the fly and be amenable to changing plans, because while he had a vision of what he wanted to do before doing it, as time went on, he realized his tables were unsteady and he had to make last minute changes to make them more sturdy.
If given another opportunity to do a woodworking project for Harvest, he would like to install benches in some windows that overlook the playground.
“People already stand and watch the playground, I would love to make a place to sit,” he said.
As Coker looks back on nine years as a Scout—first a Cub, then a Boy, and hopefully soon an Eagle—he feels it’s prepared him to be a stronger leader and better citizen.
“Scouting in general is an amazing program,” he said. “It teaches leadership and citizenship. I have spent so much time in the Scouts and have honestly loved It so much. It’s given me so many opportunities, there are so many things you can do. In my opinion, it’s the best program out there to teach citizenship and leadership qualities that are so important in adult life.”