Chr. Hansen Director of Operations Brid McMahon acknowledged efforts to date regarding the expansion of the DeForest plant located on Duraform Lane, but also predicted the DeForest team has pulled together and can complete the expansion.
Chr. Hansen Executive Vice President of Global Operations, Torsten Steenholt, compared the expansion to running a marathon -- and he had experience, running in the London Marathon just 9 days before the May 2 groundbreaking celebration.
Dozens of Chr. Hansen employees braved windy conditions to huddle inside a heated tent at the company’s DeForest plant, located at 4375 Duraform Lane, on May 2 to celebrate a long-delayed plant expansion project.
The expansion of the global bioscience company involved the addition of a full fermentation line to the company’s production floor — resulting in the doubling of the plant’s output capacity over a three-year period — as well as an extension of the retention pond around already-established solar panels.
Remarks included dignitaries who used the company’s full name — Christian Hansen. More than one speaker mentioned the celebration had been delayed by COVID-19 but was definitely worth celebrating. One speaker even mentioned the support of both the Windsor and DeForest communities as being keys to completion.
“We've been busy over the last couple of years since we got here. We have a lot done and we have a lot more to do,” remarked Brid McMahon, director of operations for Chr. Hansen. “And I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the wonderful community we have here around us in the forest winter location. Due to our location we have unique standing and work very closely with the Windsor and the DeForest chambers in the community. Also our proximity to Madison ensures that we have the support of the greater Madison chambers, too.”
“Today we're happy to celebrate the groundbreaking of our newest project, the doubling of our fermentation capacity here in Windsor-DeForest,” remarked Mike McNello, head of plants for Chr. Hansen-Americas. “The capacity project will add to the already state-of-the-art facility in order to deliver the core technology that fuels the probiotic marketplace.”
The Village of DeForest attended the event to extend thanks to the company for its investment.
“This groundbreaking and welcoming ceremony serves to acknowledge and appreciate the company's continued investment into the great state of Wisconsin,” remarked DeForest Village Administrator Bill Chang. “As you know, Chr. Hansen is a global leader in bioscience and we are honored that you've chosen to expand your operations in DeForest.”
Change said the company’s investment is not only a testament to the strength of a booming economy, but a sign of Chr. Hansen's commitment to Wisconsin.
“The continued investment will not only create new job opportunities, but will also bring new technologies and innovation into our region. So on behalf of the entire Village of DeForest, I extend my warmest welcome and gratitude to our team at Christian Hansen,” Chang concluded. “We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership for both yourself and the community.”
“It is great to have Chr. Hansen expanding in the Madison area,” remarked Joey Broms, an ambassador with the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, who spoke at the event. “They're bringing over $30 million into our community and this new facility will double their output capacity over a three year period. You are part of a strong and vibrant business community dedicated to making greater Madison the place to make a career, make a life and make a difference. This groundbreaking is a major milestone in the life of your business, and an achievement of which our community can be proud.”
“I'm really happy once we were able to finally come over and see that the money were well spent. In the aftermath of COVID, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in consumer focus on health and well being in general, as well as growing awareness and understanding of the importance of a healthy gut microbiome and how probiotics can help to sustain that,” remarked Torsten Steenholt, executive vice president of global operations for Chr. Hansen. “This is actually part of the reason why we're here today.”
Steenholt also touted the company’s sustainability goals, and cited the pond expansion and solar panels as examples.
“Our investment in this expansion project is not only a place to sustain our global human health business, it is part of a very significant investment program by Chr. Hansen in Wisconsin,” Steenholt said. “Wisconsin houses four of our five projects in the US and I'm proud to say that this investment program is the largest that we have ever done in the US demonstrating our continued commitment to operations here in this state as well as in this country.”
The event included food for Chr. Hansen employees and a brief series of groundbreaking photos featuring company officials with local, JP Cullen construction company and other officials.