Dozens of Chr. Hansen employees braved windy conditions to huddle inside a heated tent at the company’s DeForest plant, located at 4375 Duraform Lane, on May 2 to celebrate a long-delayed plant expansion project.

The expansion of the global bioscience company involved the addition of a full fermentation line to the company’s production floor — resulting in the doubling of the plant’s output capacity over a three-year period — as well as an extension of the retention pond around already-established solar panels.

Brid McMahon
Chr. Hansen Director of Operations Brid McMahon acknowledged efforts to date regarding the expansion of the DeForest plant located on Duraform Lane, but also predicted the DeForest team has pulled together and can complete the expansion.
Mike McNello
During the May 2 groundbreaking celebration, Chr. Hansen Head of Plants for the Americas Mike McNello spoke about how the expansion at the DeForest plant will further the company's biotech leadership.
Bill Chang
DeForest Village Administrator Bill Chang welcomed the company and its expansion, saying the company is further investing in not only the community of DeForest, but also in Wisconsin.
Joey Broms
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Joey Broms welcomed Chr. Hansen's expansion and the biotech jobs the expansion will bring to the greater Madison area.
Torsten Steenholt
Chr. Hansen Executive Vice President of Global Operations, Torsten Steenholt, compared the expansion to running a marathon -- and he had experience, running in the London Marathon just 9 days before the May 2 groundbreaking celebration.
Chr. Hansen officials throw dirt during groundbreaking at DeForest plan
Chr. Hansen company officials threw dirt into the air during a groundbreaking held at the end of the May 2, 2023 DeForest plant expansion celebration.

