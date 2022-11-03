The DeForest High School Drama Club is presenting “Chicago” at the DeForest High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, Nov. 9-Sunday, Nov. 13.
According to Vocal Director Lyrica Daentl, 75 students make up the cast, crew and pit for the production of “Chicago.”
“We chose this musical because it allowed us to have in-depth conversations about the 1920s with students and parallelism relating to today,” Daentl said. “We wanted this to be a learning opportunity for our students to grow and learn.”
She added that many students got to pick their own costumes and even create some of the choreography.
The Wednesday, Nov. 9, show is Senior Citizen Night, where all seniors get in for free. The performance will be at 4:30 p.m. with cookies served at 4. In addition, each student involved in the production got to nominate one teacher to come to the show for free.
The following dates and times are open to the public, and tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door:
-Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
-Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.
-Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.
-Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m.
The students have been practicing nearly every day after school for two months. They even held August summer rehearsals and two Saturday rehearsals.
“We are really interested in doing the show because when people think of ‘Chicago,’ they think of the murders,” Daentl said. “However, we are doing a teen edition, and the script is rewritten for that age level, but it still gives students the chance to talk about difficult topics.”
The changes for the teen edition include the removal of adult language and overtly sexual references, elimination of “Class” and “A Bit of Good” and transposed keys to better accommodate teen voices.
“The most inspiring part of this job is watching them grow as a student, an actor or a crew/pit member,” Daentl said, “watching them grow out of their shells on stage and watching them become that character.”
“Chicago” takes place during the roaring ‘20s in Chicago, where aspiring actress Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream”: fame, fortune, and acquittal.
Chicago first opened on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre in New York City on June 3, 1975. The production, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, ran for 936 performances. On Nov. 14, 1996, a revival of the show opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. It later transferred to Shubert Theatre, and then to the Ambassador Theatre, where, more than two decades later, it continues to run, logging nearly 10,000 performances.