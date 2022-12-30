Dane County Circuit Courthouse
Buy Now

Dane County Circuit Court

 FILE

A DeForest woman and a Stoughton woman are facing felony theft charges, accused of taking a woman's dog and subsequently letting it run away, claiming "it didn't belong to anyone anyway."

Sarah Engeseth, 61, of DeForest, and Susan Haas, 63, of Stoughton, have each been charged with theft of movable property as a party to a crime in Dane County Circuit Court following the Oct. 31 incident.