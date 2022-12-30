A DeForest woman and a Stoughton woman are facing felony theft charges, accused of taking a woman's dog and subsequently letting it run away, claiming "it didn't belong to anyone anyway."
Sarah Engeseth, 61, of DeForest, and Susan Haas, 63, of Stoughton, have each been charged with theft of movable property as a party to a crime in Dane County Circuit Court following the Oct. 31 incident.
The criminal complaint, filed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office on Dec. 21, identified Engeseth and Haas as owners of a rental property on County Highway N in the Town of Bristol.
A resident of the property called the Dane County Sheriff's Office on the evening of Oct. 31, according to court documents, and reported that she had a small Chihuahua-mix dog, although it was not allowed on the property. The tenant said that the dog had been given to a friend in the meantime, and earlier that day Engeseth and Haas had gone to that friend's workplace and demanded that they be given the dog, saying that they had been informed by an attorney that they had legal authority to take the dog to the Dane County Humane Society.
After taking the dog, Engeseth allegedly contacted the Dane County Sheriff's Office to report the friend as trespassing on her property and having warrants for their arrest. A deputy reportedly clarified that this person, in fact, had no warrants, and that "visiting a friend," did not represent any crime being committed.
When asked by a deputy about the dog, Engeseth reportedly responded, "Yeah, I went over there earlier and met with her friend at our property and took the dog." She went on to say, "I didn't steal a dog," claiming that it shouldn't have been on the property and that the owner should not have had a dog.
A deputy contacted Haas to learn the whereabouts of the dog, and subsequently told her that officers had been to the Dane County Humane Society.
"Yeah, I took the dog to the Humane Society," she reportedly told the officer. "But when I opened the rear door to my car, the dog took off and ran away."
When asked what she did after the dog ran away, she told the officer she went home.
In Dec. 29 initial appearances, both women were formally charged and released on signature bonds. They are both next due to appear in court for a Jan. 30 status conference.