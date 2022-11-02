Kameron Anderson Intake Photo

A DeForest man is facing decades of potential prison time, charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, soliciting a child for prostitution, and exposing a child to harmful content.

Kameron M. Anderson, 24, was formally charged on Oct. 25 in Dane County Circuit Court with the three counts, each carrying maximum sentences of 40, 25, and three and a half years.