A DeForest man is facing decades of potential prison time, charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, soliciting a child for prostitution, and exposing a child to harmful content.
Kameron M. Anderson, 24, was formally charged on Oct. 25 in Dane County Circuit Court with the three counts, each carrying maximum sentences of 40, 25, and three and a half years.
Anderson is accused of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl, who provided favors in exchange for vape pens and nicotine. A witness, who told DeForest Police of having witnessed one such incident, according to the criminal complaint, described the alleged victim as addicted to nicotine and having sex with Anderson in exchange for it.
Police also reported a Snapchat exchange in which Anderson was set up by a witness over Snapchat. The witness made up a 5-year-old niece and offered to bring her to Anderson, to which Anderson appeared to offer money for the opportunity. The same witness also claimed that Anderson offered several hundred dollars for girls ages 12 or younger to be brought to his house.
At an Oct. 25 initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court, Anderson was ordered to be held on a $15,000 cash bond. Anderson remains in Dane County Jail, bound over for trial following a Nov. 1 preliminary hearing.