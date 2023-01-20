Dane County Circuit Courthouse
Dane County Circuit Court

A DeForest man is potentially facing significant prison time following an arrest on Jan. 5 for what would be a charge of 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Michael Greenya, 47, was arrested following an investigation by DeForest police officers working with the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations Internet Crimes against Children Taskforce.