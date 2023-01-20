A DeForest man is potentially facing significant prison time following an arrest on Jan. 5 for what would be a charge of 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Michael Greenya, 47, was arrested following an investigation by DeForest police officers working with the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations Internet Crimes against Children Taskforce.
On Jan 5, according to the criminal complaint, filed on Jan. 11 by the Dane County District Attorney's Office, officers went to Greenya's residence at 8:30 a.m. with a search warrant.
The officers were reportedly let into the home by a family member and subsequently found Greenya in his bedroom. After a search of the room, police allegedly found an external hard drive which carried photos showing sexual exploitation of prepubescent girls.
According to court documents, Greenya told investigators that he suspected that the investigation may have involved his activity on a Russian social media network Odnoklassniki of "OK," which roughly translates to "classmates," and is described as being designed for connecting with classmates, colleagues, and etc., while also offering content sharing through the site. When asked about the site, Greenya reportedly told a detective, "Am I looking at inappropriate age stuff? Yeah. Am I trading or anything like that? No."
One count of possession of child pornography carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
On Jan. 11, Greenya appeared in Dane County Circuit Court and was ordered to be held, and subsequently released, on a $1,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to next appear in court for a Jan. 24 preliminary hearing.