Alexei Strelchenko was sentenced to two years in prison and three years supervision in a hearing covering nine cases, starting with a reckless endangerment incident in November 2021.
Strelchenko, 37, appeared in custody in Dane County Circuit Court on April 13 for a sentencing hearing covering the swath of charges collected between November 2021 and December 2022, many relating to bail jumping.
Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes gave an overview of the cases, providing the judge with a printed timeline to assist. In November 2021 Strelchenko was arrested after firing a Desert Eagle .50 caliber pistol through the ceiling of his bedroom, as his wife was sleeping in the room, and his children in another room.
Strelchenko's wife reportedly told authorities that he had been waving the gun around and that in the previous year he had pointed a gun at her between five and 10 times.
While released on bail, Keyes explained that Strelchenko defied a court order by calling his wife from an unknown number seven times on Christmas 2021, then arriving at the home and pounding on the door until police took him into custody again.
Less than two weeks later, in charges that were eventually dropped but read into the record, Strelchenko was arrested and charged for a domestic incident in which he punched his mother in the face.
Keyes explained that when asked about the gun incident, Strelchenko said that "no one was ever in any danger." Following the Christmas incident, Keyes said that Strelchenko blamed the children as the reason he went to the house, and blamed his wife for calling the police, saying, "Like a sweetheart, she called the cops."
When police arrived to arrest him when he was at his parents house, Keyes explained, Strelchenko tried to finish the bottle in front of the police before he could be arrested.
"He has victimized and traumatized other people," said Keyes. "I don't think he has given this court much option, but to send him to prison."
Strelchenko's father spoke to the court, taking his time with a thick Russian accent. "The attraction to alcohol has humiliated him and brought him to this place," his father told the court. "When he is not drunk, he is an ideal man."
He went on to request that his son be held in county jail for six months with an order to pursue alcohol treatment and receiving strong state supervision.
Another supporter, describing himself as a paster and Strelchenko's best friend, told the court that he had picked up Strelchenko after his first incarceration and that since his last arrest, Strelchenko had "called on the Lord to save him." The man described Strelchenko's problem to be "of the flesh" while, "his spirit is very pleasant and likable."
He asked if it would be possible for Strelchenko to be released with a mandate that he go to church and insisting that Strelchenko has been punished through the loss of his wife, children, and other consequences, but still optimistic, telling the pastor, "I'm hoping 10 years from now you'll remarry us."
Defense Attorney Luis Cuevas explained that the incidents of the past two years resulted in the end of a 15-year marriage with two children and that Strelchenko realizes they may not remarry. Additionally, Strelchenko has lived with difficulty since a 2019 stroke left him with neurological damage. With a prison sentence recommended by the District Attorney, Cuevas commented, "with someone with no prior record, that is pretty harsh."
Speaking for himself, Strelchenko pointed out that he had chosen to wear orange instead of blue, to better reflect his penitent attitude.
"I want to thank the Dane County Sheriff's Office for not storming the house," said Strelchenko. "Thank you for letting me surrender."
He described himself as serving the equivalent of 35 years, starting over after losing his wife, children, and losing his guns as well, following a felony conviction. "I plan to live in Jesus' example, and go home and live obediently with my parents."
Judge Mario White had no apparent delay in coming to a conclusion, telling Strelchenko, "To say that the only victim was the roof or the ceiling completely misses the point."
White said that although he does not have an argument with individuals owning guns, even with his own limited experience with them, he has a clear recognition that a weapon should only be pointed at a person if there is an intention to shoot them. It was by luck, and not skill, he told Strelchenko, that no one was hurt in that incident.
Strelchenko disagreed, interrupting to tell the judge, "I always point it in a safe direction...I always have muzzle control." He went on to compare his situation to an accidental shooting on a movie set: "I don't mean to sound like Mr. Baldwin, but I don't even remember pulling the trigger."
White pointed out that a relevant factor may have been his blood alcohol level at roughly .25, over three times the legal limit for driving.
"That is high," Strelchenko conceded. "Inexcusably high."
White commented on the usefulness of the timeline provided by Keyes, going through the arrest record since November 2021, including not being able to "imagine a universe in which I would punch my mother in the face."
"You tell me you're a first-time offender--that's not true," said White. "You are a nine-time offender, if we just go by cases."
White went over the number of cash bails applied and paid: $500, $3,000, $1,500, $3,500, two $10,000, one $15,000, and then $50,000 under which Strelchenko was held up to sentencing.
"I am not putting my faith in your faith," said White. "I don't believe that you believe the rules apply to you."
White sentenced Strelchenko to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision, a minimum length of prison sentence for required treatment conditions. In final comments, Keyes noted for the record that the three initials of Strelchenko's wife's name wound need to be changes, as the S was no longer applicable.