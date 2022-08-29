Erickson farm land
At right, the Erickson family barn is seen as you look south from Vinburn Road. The DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission approved a Final Development Plan for the 170 acres. The FDP calls for around 500 units of single and multi-family homes to be built across 10 sub-phases of work.

 File photo

A Planned Unit Development (PUD) is coming to the Erickson Farm property within Heritage Gardens subdivision in DeForest.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the Final Development Plan (FDP) for the overall 170-acre project area. The Commission also recommended to the Village Board to approve the Final Plat for Replat 3, which will appear at a future Board meeting.