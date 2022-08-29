A Planned Unit Development (PUD) is coming to the Erickson Farm property within Heritage Gardens subdivision in DeForest.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the Final Development Plan (FDP) for the overall 170-acre project area. The Commission also recommended to the Village Board to approve the Final Plat for Replat 3, which will appear at a future Board meeting.
On July 19, the Village Board approved an amended preliminary development plan and preliminary plat. Village Planner Mark Roffers said there are no substantial changes from those plans, which still calls for the building of nearly 290 single-family homes and 200 multi-family units. The development could also feature up to 18 duplex units near Iver Munson Park.
“That’s been the case for the history of the project,” Roffers said, which began the planning stage in 2004.
The biggest change is that Roffers asked the Commission to relieve the developer, William Ryan Homes, of a standard that currently requires 20% of the front of each single-family home to feature some combination of brick, stone or wood siding along the facade.
Debbie Beaver, a Division President of William Ryan Homes, stated the change is because of increasing costs to stone and brick. If the current requirements needed to still be met, it could add at least $5,000 to each home built.
“Rising costs aren’t new to anyone, but it all equals housing that is unattainable,” Beaver said.
Beaver also spoke of concerns regarding whether or not the new homes would devalue the current homes. She said currently the average home in that area is about $484,000 for a 2,900-square foot home. The new homes could be valued at $540,000 for a 2,700-square foot home.
“The new homes won’t devalue the current homes, even without the brick fronts,” Beaver said.
The homes within the development have been described as a step above “starter homes.”
Another change includes Erickson Parkway no longer crossing the creek as it did in the preliminary plans. That will give a little more space in the near 30-acre Intermezzo Gardens — a plot of land that property owner Elaine Erickson plans to use for a botanical garden as well as a private event space.
Village Engineer Craig Mathews saw no concerns with the Final Plat of Replat 3 for the development, and the documents still need to be approved by a state review board.
Roffers noted that the FDP is still subject to changes, but if they occur, he anticipates them to be minor ones.
Also within the motion, the Commission also gave approval for Phase 1W to begin — the first of 10 sub-phases in the overall development. The project will have an East and West phase. Phase 1W includes eight single family lots, two multi-family lots, two stormwater out lots and a connection of Tanglewood Drive from Vinburn Road and Southbound Drive from the Antique Acres subdivision.
Landscaping requirements to be based on point system
An interesting part of the development is that each lot will be required to meet certain landscaping requirements based on a point system.
According to the FDP, this is intended to add to the character of the neighborhood, as well as create an “aesthetically appealing neighborhood and establish a link to Intermezzo Garden.” Landscaping could also be a buffer in some cases.
The FDP states that all front yards and side yards should be sodded, except for areas where gardens, shrubs or other landscaping is found. Backyards should be seeded or sodded as well. Irrigation and seeding systems must be approved by the Architectural Control Committee (ACC).
The following is a breakdown of landscape elements with point values as described in the FDP:
— Large shade tree (2.5 inches caliper/thickness of trunk when planted), 30 points;
— Evergreen tree (minimum of 4-foot tall when planted), 20 points;
— Ornamental tree, 15 points;
— Small or medium shade tree (1.5 to 2 inches caliper), 15 points;
— Large shrub (18-inch diameter when planted, 6-10 feet tall when mature), 5 points
— Small shrub (18-inch diameter when planted, 2-5 feet tall when mature), 3 points;
— Ground cover (maximum one-foot tall when mature), 0.2 points per square foot with 60 points max
— Paver brick for sidewalk/driveway, 0.2 points for each two-square foot section (30 points max for sidewalk/50 for driveway); and
— Rain garden at downspout, 0.1 point per square foot (45 points max).
Landscaping for single-family and duplex lots with a total of 12,000 square feet or less will require 300 points. Lots that are greater than 12,000 square feet need to achieve 15 points for each additional 1,000 square feet of space. An example would be any lot being 14,000-14,999 square feet in size would need to achieve 330 points. Lots that are 9,000 square feet or less are required to have 240 points. All landscaping plans need to be approved by the ACC.
Additionally, each front yard (areas for driveway included) needs 120 points — 30 of which must be Flowering Trees or Shrubs. Side yards need at least a combination of 60 points, while the rear yard must also garner 60 points.
Each category lists at least eight different options of trees/plants/ground cover as to create thousands of different options, giving the opportunity to have no two yards being the exact same combination of landscape elements.