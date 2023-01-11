Dr Percy Brown
Buy Now

Dr. Percy Brown of Critical Consciousness, LLC led a DeForest school board workshop on inclusion and equitable practices during the Board of Education meeting on Monday.

 Neal Patten npatten@hngnews.com

During a work session in the DeForest Area School District's Monday Board of Education meeting, board members discussed inclusion and equitable practices in the district.

The workshop was facilitated by Percy Brown, a DeForest resident who is also CEO of Critical Consciousness, an education consulting firm. He also is the director of equity and student achievement for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

Percy Brown, Jr.

Percy Brown, Jr.

Tags