In a late afternoon ceremony, the DeForest Police Department took time to reflect on the past year and offer recognition to officers who performed remarkably in the line of duty.

To host the Oath of Office Service Awards, held at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center on May 25, Police Chief James Olson introduced their host for the night, WKOW reporter Rachael Perry, who covered several incidents that would be described that evening.

2023 DeForest Police Department Oath of Office Service Awards