DeForest Police Officers are recognized for their efforts responding to a reported sexual assault of a 13-year-old by a 21-year-old man. During the investigation, Robyn Klaila and support dog Teddy met with the victim and conducted a specialized interview.
Officer Michael Gilson is presented with the Employee of the Year Award for work including on several high profile cases such as a narcotics case later charged as a homicide. Gilson also responded to a vehicle accident in which his assistance and application of a tourniquet prolonged an individual's life long enough to have family with them, instead of dying at the scene of the crash.
In a late afternoon ceremony, the DeForest Police Department took time to reflect on the past year and offer recognition to officers who performed remarkably in the line of duty.
To host the Oath of Office Service Awards, held at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center on May 25, Police Chief James Olson introduced their host for the night, WKOW reporter Rachael Perry, who covered several incidents that would be described that evening.