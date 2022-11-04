The DeForest Police Department is one of several law enforcement agencies conducting a traffic patrol Nov. 3 that resulted in three arrests, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
In the four-hour patrol, traffic stops resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle in the City of Madison, two firearms, and a significant amount of controlled substances.
Charges for those arrested are pending investigation.
Dane County law enforcement agencies have been working together to reduce and solve vehicle thefts cases and other related crimes. Agencies participating in the operation were Wisconsin State Patrol, Madison Police, UW Madison Police, Monona Police, Fitchburg Police, Maple Bluff Police, Deforest Police, Middleton Police, Sun Prairie Police, McFarland Police, Verona Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Area agencies continue to remind residents to lock their doors, including garage doors, and vehicles and be sure no valuables, including firearms, are left in vehicles. Also, they remind drivers not to leave their cars running unattended. Stolen vehicles have been used as transportation in other crimes in the area including gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots-fired incidents, according to the sheriff's news release.