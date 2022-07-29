Eagle Point
Eagle Point Elementary School

The DeForest Area School District wants to continue to keep the quality teachers it has in all of its buildings, as well as attract incoming educators.

That ideology also applies to those who coach at all levels and all extracurricular advisors. The School Board approved increases in pay for the 2022-23 year for teachers and certified staff, and to its extracurricular compensation rates during a July 25 meeting, after a successful collective bargaining agreement with the DeForest Area Education Association (DAEA).