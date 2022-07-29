The DeForest Area School District wants to continue to keep the quality teachers it has in all of its buildings, as well as attract incoming educators.
That ideology also applies to those who coach at all levels and all extracurricular advisors. The School Board approved increases in pay for the 2022-23 year for teachers and certified staff, and to its extracurricular compensation rates during a July 25 meeting, after a successful collective bargaining agreement with the DeForest Area Education Association (DAEA).
While there will be a 0% increase of base pay, according to Director of Human Resources Nate Jaeger, wage increases to supplemental pay will occur for the 2022-23 academic year.
Through its salary framework, the Board approved the automatic and PDC progression increases at 1.03% and 1.37%, respectively.
There are three levels in DASD’s teacher salary framework, consisting of 31 steps on the pay scale, based on a point system and time spent in the district. Level 1 starts at $43,575, and maxes out at $47,575. Level 2 has three steps (cells) with nine different payouts ranging from $48,575-$58,575. Level 3 now has nine cells with 17 different payouts, starting at $61,575.
Added in the agreement is a cell at the top of Level 3 of the pay scale, with pay now maxing out at $76,700 for those that qualify.
The specialist salary framework also has three levels, but only consists of 23 different payouts. Level 1 has five cells ranging from $48,575-$52,575 in pay. Level 2 has three steps with nine different payouts, ranging from $54,575-$64,575. Level 3 now has five steps with nine different payouts, beginning at $67,575. Another top cell was added to this framework, also maxing out at $76,700.
Also in the approval was an addition of $1,200 to each cell’s payout, which created the extra cell atop each level. It will allow for an increase of $1,500 for all staff who have “been stuck” in the top cell, according to Jaeger. He added that this has the potential to benefit all staff within the district.
Jaeger noted that the district will pay a one-time stipend of $700 for the 2022-23 year to all certified full-time staff members, which is not intended to be distributed in future years.
Teachers and staff aren’t the only areas seeing a pay increase for the 2022-23 year. All those involved with extracurriculars — athletic or non-athletic — will also see increases in compensation.
The base rate for athletic and non-athletic coaches and advisors was approved to increase by $1,500 to $35,000. It’s an increase of 4.47% and all assignments are calculated off a percentage of the base number.
Athletic extracurricular coaches at the high and middle school levels are put into seven categories of pay with Category I being the highest, each having three levels of time spent at that position — 1-5 years, 6-10 years, and 11 or more years.
Board member Jeff Hahn asked how each category was determined for coaches. Jaeger said is was based on time commitment for that sport.
Across all categories and levels, pay ranges from $1,911 (Category VII, 1-5 years) to $5,779 (Category II, 11 or more years). Currently, there are no coaches in Category I.
Non-athletic extracurricular positions span eight categories, each having two levels (1-6 years and 7 or more years). Pay scales range from $700 (Category VIII, 1-6 years), all the way up $3,080 (Category II, 7 or more years). Only one position is in Category I — the high school band director — with pay of $2,730 for 1-6 years and $3,255 for more than seven years.
Jeager noted the last increase for all extracurricular advisors/coaches was in 2019. The new scales will take effect for the coming school year.
District construction update
John Rauwolf, Construction Project Manager, gave a brief update on all the projects in the district.
“Things are changing quickly,” he said of the progress. He added that the vast majority of the overall construction plans to be completed by the time students return to the buildings on Sept. 1.
“We’re staying on track with things, and are in good shape,” Rauwolf said. “We’re coming down to the end.”