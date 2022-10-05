The DeForest Area School District celebrated the renovation of the DeForest Area School District, but also the completion of a years-long building program for the district, as introduced by School and Community Relations Coordinator Kathy Williams.

“Really this is the culmination—the final celebration—of all of the projects,” said Williams at the ribbon cutting ceremony, “our beautiful new Harvest Intermediate School, and all the things that came from the passing of our 2019 referendum.”

