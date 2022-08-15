With a new school year upcoming, it brings about new opportunities for area districts.
One of the opportunities for the DeForest Area School District that was briefly discussed at an Aug. 8 School Board meeting was how to improve equity within all the school buildings, as well as how to better engage all students in every grade level.
District Superintendent Rebecca Toetz, standing in for Director of Student Services Sara Totten during the meeting, gave a brief presentation based on the collaborated work with 85 staff members on how to better engage students so they can all succeed, and further accomplish the district’s goals.
Toetz said that staffers looked at different types of data points as possible solutions. There are three levels of data that need to be looked at — satellite data, map data and street data.
Toetz also referenced a video, in which a portion was shown to the board. It was from an excerpt from a YouTube entitled, “Bridging the Gap,” which had Anthony Kim of Education Elements talk with author Shane Safir about various topics of education as part of a four-part series. Safir is the co-author of the book “Street Data: A Next-Generation Model for Equity, Pedagogy, and School Transformation” with Jamila Dugan. Safir is also the sole author of “The Listening Leader: Creating the Conditions for Equitable School Transformation.”
According to Safir, satellite data refers to things like test scores, attendance patterns and graduation rates. Map data looks at learning trends and gaps in the school community, which includes certain assessments. Street data comes from personal connections through listening and other experiences of students, staff and families.
It’s all part of the district’s vision for students to have strong academic performance, be self-directed complex thinkers, and be collaborative and responsible citizens. Each of the three are explained within the board’s policies on results and commitment to the community.
It wants all students to be literate, and be able to “apply the knowledge skills, attitudes and competencies acquired across all academic disciplines,” which is under the academic performance policy.
The self-directed complex thinker policy states that, “all students are creative, self-directed thinkers” and they need to be “prepared for, and able to, adapt to a changing world.” Finally, the district wants students to be “productive and collaborative contributors in the workplace and in society.”
Over the past year, school districts are seeing a larger learning gap among students in the same grade levels than in previous school years.
Board member Megan Taylor asked if the COVID-19 pandemic was the main contributor to widening those gaps, as well as being a possible factor in the lack of student engagement.
“COVID made the correlation between the non-engaged students and those not doing well even more drastic,” Toetz said.
Moving forward, the district wants a plan for teachers and other staff to be more engaged with the students in their classrooms. Toetz noted that some of the information provided by Safir in the video clip is the direction in which the district is headed.
“The SAT/ACT scores are still important assessments, but there’s more to the kids than that, and the teachers agreed,” Toetz said.
She added that the district wants to give all students more of a voice.
“Staff is finding ways to incorporate the students more,” she said. “We want them to own their results.”
Board member Gussie Lewis asked Toetz if she felt the district was doing enough overall in these regards. Toetz believes that while the district is showing progression, she feels it still isn’t doing enough currently.
“We want to know more from the kids,” Toetz said. “We want to know why some feel they don’t belong.”
School Board President Gail Lovick said, “I don’t think there is a point of ever doing enough when it comes to equity. But what the district is doing has been impactful.”
Toetz noted ways to improve the student engagement include student checkpoints throughout the year, one-on-one conversations involving of combination of administration, teachers and students, and times of self reflection for students.
“Every teacher wants every student to grow,” Toetz said.