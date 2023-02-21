Seven DeForest sixth graders recently put their teamwork and decision-making skills to the test over 10 weeks while learning financial management skills in a stock market simulation, to winning results.
Two sixth-grade teams from Mrs. Jodi Acker’s seventh-grade-level math class at Harvest Intermediate School took first place and third place in the Regional Division of the Economics Wisconsin Stock Market Game.
The Stock Market Game is a statewide online simulation competition for students in grades 4-12.
Student teams manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio and mock invest in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds that can be found in the real stock market.
The game takes place over 10 weeks. Its lesson plans meet state of Wisconsin educational standards for personal finance education.
The teams invested their money each week, and they learned various different aspects of investing such as stock diversification, scarcity, supply and demand, financial management, saving principles, goal planning processes, and the risks and rewards of investing.
The goal of the game is to teach students the values of investing, to help them attain financial security as adults, and expose them to potential careers in the financial management field.
The two winning DeForest teams were invited to a winner’s luncheon at Concordia University and the first place team received $100.
Over 1,200 teams totaling around 4,000 students competed statewide last school year.