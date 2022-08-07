Village of DeForest staff proposed rates increases for athletic field rentals. An official ordinance will come before the Village Board at an upcoming meeting. The increase would take effect for the 2023 seasons.
The good news is that the DeForest Athletic Complex is getting a lot of use, as are other athletic fields in the village. The bad news is that rising costs are making things a little more difficult.
During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 2, DeForest’s Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese MacAskill proposed increases to the Village Board to many rental fees for various fields throughout the village. The increases would affect 12 fields — the four diamonds at the athletic complex, along with its two long fields; two diamonds at DeForest Area High School; and each of the two diamonds at Fireman’s Park and Yahara Park. Rate increases would go into effect for the 2023 season.
The decision comes as costs have increased to pay staffers as well as increases in equipment and maintenance costs. MacAskill had conversations with Greg Hall (Parks Supervisor/Public Services Project Coordinator) and Sam Frederickson (Athletic Complex and Sports Coordinator) to come up with some initial figures.
“The whole goal of this is to really try to make it so that we’re not putting a huge burden on our user groups, but we’re also still not taking on that all ourselves,” MacAskill said.
MacAskill also noted in a memo that staff doesn’t want to burden taxpayers for future funds nor decrease the level of services provided by the athletic fields.
The board was in general agreement to allow the increases, but an official ordinance will came back for approval or denial at an upcoming meeting.
The rates provided by MacAskill could also be further adjusted before that decision. The proposed increases as of Aug. 2 included:
— Non-sanctioned teams to practice on either dirt field at athletic complex for 90 minutes would increase from $62.50 to $75 (it makes all fields at the complex the same rate, because village staff doing all the prep work);
— Per-game use for sanctioned teams on any field would increase from $30 to $40 per game;
— Non-sanctioned teams to use either dirt field at athletic complex would increase from $100 to $125 per game;
— Sanctioned teams will now be charged $50 per tournament game at all fields, a $20 increase;
—Non-sanctioned teams to use either dirt field at the complex will now be $150, an increase of $25
— Per-game use for non-sanctioned teams at Fireman’s or Yahara parks to be $100 per game, an increase of $25; and
— Non-sanctioned teams to have tournaments at Fireman’s or Yahara parks to be $125 per day, a $10 increase.
There would be no changes proposed for adult leagues. MacAskill added that currently the $30 was a little unreasonable for tournament games of sanctioned teams because of the amount of work it takes to prepare for a day-long or weekend-long tournament.
One other proposed change to the rates is that instead of charging $25 per age group to use facilities, it will now be $25 per team. An example would be if the Windsor Heat and two softball teams in a specific age group, it would pay $50 for use of the complex fields, instead of the previous $25. Costs per game and for tournament games will also see an increase. All sanctioned teams will be informed of the potential upcoming changes.
Another reason for the changes is because MacAskill noted a big increase in facility usage — mainly the athletic complex and Fireman’s and Yahara parks — from the 2021 to 2022 season.
MacAskill said the proposed changes are still very affordable, but allows the recreation department to recoup a little more of the cost to keep the fields in great shape.
“I feel comfortable with what we are proposing,” MacAskill said.