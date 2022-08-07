DeForest Athletic Complex

Village of DeForest staff proposed rates increases for athletic field rentals. An official ordinance will come before the Village Board at an upcoming meeting. The increase would take effect for the 2023 seasons.

 File

The good news is that the DeForest Athletic Complex is getting a lot of use, as are other athletic fields in the village. The bad news is that rising costs are making things a little more difficult.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 2, DeForest’s Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese MacAskill proposed increases to the Village Board to many rental fees for various fields throughout the village. The increases would affect 12 fields — the four diamonds at the athletic complex, along with its two long fields; two diamonds at DeForest Area High School; and each of the two diamonds at Fireman’s Park and Yahara Park. Rate increases would go into effect for the 2023 season.