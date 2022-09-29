The Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation has recognized 11 state dental and dental hygiene students with scholarships, including one from DeForest, it has announced in a news release. A combined amount of $30,000 has been awarded in 2022 scholarships, helping to alleviate dental education expenses and ensure the availability of statewide quality oral care for years to come.

Five dental students who entered their fourth year at Marquette University School of Dentistry in fall 2022 have received $5,000 each in WDA Foundation Tuition Scholarship Awards. Recipients of these awards are selected based on academic achievement, motivation, character and financial need. Students must also be Wisconsin residents and rank within the top 20 state students in their class in order to be considered. 