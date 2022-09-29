The Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation has recognized 11 state dental and dental hygiene students with scholarships, including one from DeForest, it has announced in a news release. A combined amount of $30,000 has been awarded in 2022 scholarships, helping to alleviate dental education expenses and ensure the availability of statewide quality oral care for years to come.
Five dental students who entered their fourth year at Marquette University School of Dentistry in fall 2022 have received $5,000 each in WDA Foundation Tuition Scholarship Awards. Recipients of these awards are selected based on academic achievement, motivation, character and financial need. Students must also be Wisconsin residents and rank within the top 20 state students in their class in order to be considered.
Among the recipients is Ciara Schwarz of DeForest. Schwarz is a first-generation college student, who says she witnessed the mental and physical challenges that befell individuals undergoing oral crises. The perceived defeat in their eyes sparked her desire to pursue dentistry as a career.
While embracing the variety general dentistry provides, Schwarz says she is drawn to orthodontics. She would like be in the position to treat a few patients each year that would traditionally be unable to pay for orthodontic services.
Since 2000, the WDA Foundation has awarded $320,000 in scholarships to Wisconsin dental and dental hygiene students. Donations from many people and organizations have helped the foundation provide financial support for statewide charitable dental care, oral hygiene outreach and education efforts for 65 years.