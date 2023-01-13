featured hot DeForest students advance to regional spelling bee Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jan 13, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Paige Kuper spells a word with Felicity Rogalla next in line. Roberta Baumann Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "Southern." "Reconvene."Those were two of the words that separated DeForest students from their peers as they advanced to the regional spelling.Harvest Intermediate and DeForest Area Middle School students participated in the bee at the DeForest Area High School Jan. 10.Thirty-nine spellers from the intermediate school competed, and a tie-breaker determined the third place winner: sixth-grader Greta Leslie who nailed the word "southern."Fourth-grader Maddy Guttridge De La Cruz took second place and Christian Franklin emerged as the top speller, with the words "communion" and "swashbuckle." Buy Now Top spellers from Harvest Intermediate School include Maddy Guttridge De La Cruz, Christian Franklin and Greta Leslie. Contributed Afterwards, 12 seventh- and eighth-graders from the middle school competed in 16 rounds, including five tie-breakers for the third-place winner.Jackson Davenport, a seventh-grader, clinched third place with the words "reconvene" and "purported."Four more rounds would determine the top two spellers. Colin Flaherty took second place, and Lillian Schulz was first. Both are seventh-graders.Schulz spelled the words "insinuation: and "microbes" for the championship title. Buy Now DeForest Middle School spelling bee winners include (from left) Lillian Schulz, Colin Flaherty and Jackson Davenport. Contributed The first-place finishers will next compete Feb. 15 at the Regional Bee in Stoughton. Norski Nation will then have a chance to cheer on Christian and Lillian at the regional. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today