 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

DeForest students advance to regional spelling bee

Spelling it out
Buy Now

Paige Kuper spells a word with Felicity Rogalla next in line.

 Roberta Baumann

"Southern." "Reconvene."

Those were two of the words that separated DeForest students from their peers as they advanced to the regional spelling.

Harvest winners
Buy Now

Top spellers from Harvest Intermediate School include Maddy Guttridge De La Cruz, Christian Franklin and Greta Leslie.
Stellar spellers
Buy Now

DeForest Middle School spelling bee winners include (from left) Lillian Schulz, Colin Flaherty and Jackson Davenport.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred