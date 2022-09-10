Two separate approvals led to one certainty in the village of DeForest — fee increases will occur for renting athletic fields, beginning in 2023.
The Village Board approved an ordinance amendment and formal resolution during its Sept. 6 meeting.
Two separate approvals led to one certainty in the village of DeForest — fee increases will occur for renting athletic fields, beginning in 2023.
The Village Board approved an ordinance amendment and formal resolution during its Sept. 6 meeting.
The increases were initially proposed by Recreation and Community enrichment Director Reese MacAskill during an Aug. 2 Committee of the Whole meeting, in which the Village Board was in favor. The increases in rental fees stem from added labor and material costs to the village for upkeep the athletic complex and other fields within DeForest. The old rates were established in 2019.
For all fields, village-sanctioned teams (Windsor Heat, DeForest Windsor baseball, DeForest Area School District teams and others) have the lowest costs — and in some cases, no cost. There is no charge for sanctioned teams to practice on any village field. Adult leagues are charged $30 for each 90 minutes of practice time at the four complex diamonds and the Fireman’s Park diamonds — they are not charged for practicing on any other field. Non-sanctioned teams will be charged $75 for 90 minutes of practice time at the complex diamonds and $30 for any other field.
Additionally, sanctioned teams will be charged $40 per game at any village field, while adult leagues will be charged $75 per game at the complex diamonds and the diamonds at Fireman’s Park. Non-sanctioned teams will be charged $125 per game at the complex diamonds, and $100 per game for the long fields at the complex, as well as the diamonds at Fireman’s and Yahara parks.
Lastly, all sanctioned teams will be charged $50 per day for tournaments on any village field, while adult leagues will be charged $75 per day for use of the four diamonds at the complex or the two diamonds at Fireman’s Park. Non-sanctioned teams will be charged $150 per day for tournaments at the four complex diamonds or its two long fields, as well as $125 per day for tournaments that use the softball diamonds at Fireman’s or Yahara parks.
There were no changes proposed for park rental fees and the use of their facilities. There are fees for the 10 village parks, which include the five spaces that can be rented within Fireman’s Park. Rates are broken up between residents, non-residents and nonprofit organizations.
Rental fees for residents range from $35-$100 dollars based on the park and facility, and between $17.50-$50 for nonprofits. Non-resident costs range from $70-$200 for reservations.
A security deposit for all park facility rentals is $75.
A complete chart of athletic field and park rental prices is available on the village’s website at www.vi.deforest.wi.us, then by scrolling to the “Departments” tab and searching under “Parks, Trails and Forestry.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.