Softball team drills
Members of the DeForest High School softball team practice at the athletic complex in March 2022. The team — which is sanctioned by the village — does not pay for practice time at the complex, but will see an increase in game and tournament fees starting in 2023.

 File photo

Two separate approvals led to one certainty in the village of DeForest — fee increases will occur for renting athletic fields, beginning in 2023.

The Village Board approved an ordinance amendment and formal resolution during its Sept. 6 meeting.