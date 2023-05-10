The DeForest Village Board appointed a new ad hoc Public Services, Parks and Natural Resources Committee on May 2 — ratifying Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram’s appointments with one more to be named at a future meeting — as part of the board’s annual reorganizational meeting.

Dawn Clemens, Tracy Olson, Matt Haden and Eric Jon Larson were the first four members to be named to the committee. One more committee member with an engineering/public works background will be added.

