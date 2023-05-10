The DeForest Village Board appointed a new ad hoc Public Services, Parks and Natural Resources Committee on May 2 — ratifying Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram’s appointments with one more to be named at a future meeting — as part of the board’s annual reorganizational meeting.
Dawn Clemens, Tracy Olson, Matt Haden and Eric Jon Larson were the first four members to be named to the committee. One more committee member with an engineering/public works background will be added.
As soon as the board can adopt an ordinance, the Public Services, Parks and Natural Resources Committee will become an official village board committee and make recommendations about those items to the village board, according to Wolfgram. The village attorney will draft an ordinance and return to a future board meeting with the ordinance for the board’s consideration and adoption.
Other board, commission, and committee appointments for the 2023-24 term are as follows:
Administrative Review Appeal Board — Appointees include President Jane Cahill Wolfgram – Automatic Member as President long with Trustee Colleen Little – Expires May 1, 2024.
The board shall have the duty and responsibility of hearing appeals from initial determinations of administrative determinations or decisions of village officers, employees, agents, agencies, committees, boards and commissions filed in accordance with §68.10, Wis. Stats. In conducting administrative review hearings and making final decisions, the Board shall be governed by §§68.11 and 68.12, Wis. Stats.
Board of Review (all one-year terms expiring May, 2023) — President Jane Cahill Wolfgram; Trustees Brian Taylor and Rebecca Witherspoon as well as citizens Tim Sullivan and Jim Emerson. The Board of Review is a quasi-judicial body which can adjust assessments when they have been proven incorrect by sworn oral testimony, can correct errors or omissions in the description or computations found on the assessment roll, and reviews the roll.
DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Commission — Trustee Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn and Anna Lezotte to two-year terms expiring May, 2025 The DeForest Area Joint Community Center Commission is an inter-municipal organization responsible for operating the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. The commission is responsible for selecting officers and the executive director, approving policies and budgets, and providing oversight of center operations.
Half Century Club, Inc. — Trustee Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn and Lezotte - two-year terms expiring May, 2025. The DeForest Half Century Club, Inc. is a recognized tax-exempt organization under section 501(c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code and owns the building and property. The board of directors is responsible for selecting officers and a registered agent and for approving policies and budgets.
Community Development Authority — Wolfgram and Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon are appointed to terms that expires May 2025 while citizen Sheila Briggs was appointed to a term that expires in May 2027. The CDA was created to take a comprehensive look at redevelopment and housing needs in DeForest. In conjunction with the village board and the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission, the CDA will examine the changing population characteristics of DeForest, discuss the housing needs of seniors, low-income, disabled and the local workforce, and determine residential and commercial opportunities in redevelopment areas.
Ethics Committee — Trustee Brian Taylor was appointed to a term that expires in May 2024 and will join Dane County Supervisor Maureen McCarville, whose term expires in May 2025. The Ethics Board, which serves without compensation, consists of one member who is in good standing of the State Bar of Wisconsin and one trustee. Other than the trustee, no member shall serve on any other village committee or board or be the spouse of any member of a village committee or board.
DeForest-Windsor Fire Protection Board (all two-year terms expiring May, 2025) — Wolfgram and Trustee Colleen Little. The DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS District Board oversees the DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS Department.
DeForest Area Public Library Board — Trustee Steffenhagen-Hahn was appointed for a term that expires May 2026. The board supervises, budgets money and drafts policies regarding the library’s operations.
Board of Police Commissioners – Five-year term expiring May 2027 — Citizens David Collins was appointed to a term that expires in May 2028. The Police Commission appoints the Police Chief, approves appointment of subordinate Police Officers, and oversees conduct and discipline issues regarding Police Officers. The Police Commission must exercise powers conferred upon by the Wisconsin Statutes or the Village Ordinances.
Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) — Trustee Witherspoon was appointed to a term that expires in September 2026. The village’s Board of Zoning Appeals, or BZA, is a quasi-judicial body which hears and decides appeals. In order to grant a variance, a BZA must make three essential findings:
• The proposed variance will not be contrary to the public interest;
• The property has a special condition, and
• The special condition creates an unnecessary hardship.
Appeals of the BZA are heard in Dane County Circuit Court.
Weed Commissioner – one year term — Greg Hall .
Urban Forester – one year term — Judd Blau .