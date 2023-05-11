The DeForest Village Board on May 2 approved a $27,334 settlement with Walgreens after the company challenged the village’s assessments for the Walgreens Distribution Center facility for 2021 and 2022.
According to a memo from Village Administrator Bill Chang, a trial is set for June 20-22.
But in an effort to resolve the issue prior to trial, Walgreens proposed a settlement offer of assessed values of $25 million for 2021 and $27.25 million for 2022.
Voting to accept the offer means that the village’s liabilities include these for the corresponding tax years:
2021 — Chang said the assessed value of the property was $27,851,300. As a result, this is a proposal to issue a refund based upon a reduction of $2,851,300 in assessed value.
Based on the 2021 mill rate of 0.020571323, this would result in a refund being owed by the village of $58,655 for all taxing jurisdictions. The village could charge back all but $19,658 of the refund to other taxing jurisdictions (based upon a 2021 local mill rate of 0.006894443).
2022 — Chang said the assessed value for the property was $28,470,400. As a result, the settlement proposal issues a refund based upon a reduction of $1,220,400 in assessed value. Based on the 2022 mill rate of 0.0182195, this would result in a refund being owed by the village of $22,235 for all taxing jurisdictions. The village could charge back all but $7,676 of the refund to other taxing jurisdictions (based upon a 2021 local mill rate of 0.006289383).
The total liability to the Village for both 2021 and 2022 is a total of $27,334 after charge backs to other jurisdictions. The village currently has the amount budgeted for the settlement.
Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram cast the lone no vote, but other board members approved the settlement on a 6-1 vote.
In May 2021, the village board approved a $633,275 refund for the tax years 2016-20 as part of a lawsuit brought by the company, which alleged the village improperly assessed the value of the Walgreens Distribution Center on Highway 19, resulting in overtaxation in both real property tax, covering the land and building itself, and personal property tax, covering the value of the contents of the building. In fact, the company as filed suit against the village for about 10 years, mostly dealing with the distribution center.