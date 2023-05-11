The DeForest Village Board on May 2 approved a $27,334 settlement with Walgreens after the company challenged the village’s assessments for the Walgreens Distribution Center facility for 2021 and 2022.

According to a memo from Village Administrator Bill Chang, a trial is set for June 20-22.

Walgreens has agreed to settle a lawsuit against DeForest. The company claims the village overtaxed its distribution center, located off of Highway 19 (above), for the years 2021 and 2022.

