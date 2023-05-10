DeForest Athletic Complex Everlight Solar sign

The Village of DeForest had this drawing produced to show village trustees what the Everlight Solar name would look like in proximity to the Village of DeForest’s on the DeForest Athletic Complex sign.

During a lengthy discussion interrupted once by the village’s economic development director, the DeForest Village Board on May 2 voted to reject a $400,000 sponsorship with Everlight Solar for the DeForest Athletic Complex citing the company’s sales techniques.

A memo from DeForest Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese O’Malley asked for the 10-year sponsorship from Everlight Solar.

Alex Allon

Alex Allon 
Bill Chang

Bill Chang

Tags