During a lengthy discussion interrupted once by the village’s economic development director, the DeForest Village Board on May 2 voted to reject a $400,000 sponsorship with Everlight Solar for the DeForest Athletic Complex citing the company’s sales techniques.
A memo from DeForest Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese O’Malley asked for the 10-year sponsorship from Everlight Solar.
O’Malley wrote in the memo that the sponsorship program for the Athletic Complex was established to help fund larger capital maintenance projects for future repairs at the site (i.e. artificial turf replacement, field fence repairs, etc.) so that the additional financial burden would not fall onto the taxpayers.
“The normal life of an artificial turf surface is 8 -15 years depending on usage,” O’Malley wrote. “At today’s rates it would cost the village roughly $324,000 to replace the two artificial turf fields at the Athletic Complex, this includes the installation cost.”
As of the end of 2022, the village has sponsorship agreements for the Athletic Complex totaling $140,000, according to O’Malley.
“If the village decides to approve this agreement it would bring the total in signed sponsorship agreements to $540,000,” O’Malley added.
The day-to-day operations of the Athletic Complex are designed to be funded by the annual rental and concession revenue, according to O’Malley’s memo.
The year 2022 was the first full year of usage at the Athletic Complex,” she wrote, “and we expect to see revenues in a better position to offset operating expenditures.”
O’Malley recommended approval of the sponsorship, but village board members balked.
Board Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon said she had a few people reach out to her about the sponsorship, and she said she has some concerns about Everlight being associated with the village.
O’Malley asked board members to be mindful of the impact declining the sponsorship might have on the taxpayers who might be asked for more financial support.
Trustee Bill Landgraf echoed Witherspoon’s concerns. “After hearing that Windsor and Waunakee pulled their permits . . . we’d like the money,” Landgraf added, “but it’s going to be no from me.”
Landgraf referred to actions taken by Windsor and Waunakee where sales permits granted to Everlight Solar were subsequently pulled in Waunakee and Windsor, citing sales practices.
Similar complaints were heard in DeForest, which banned the company from selling in the village limits. In Sun Prairie, similar concerns were aired about aggressive sales techniques, but no permits were pulled.
Trustee Jim Simpson told the board he was approached by the company, experienced an aggressive sales technique and was pressured into signing a contract but did not.
Simpson characterized the sponsorship as a support for youth. “Right now, I’m a bit on the fence,” he added, but said he was leaning towards accepting the donation.
Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said she thought $40,000 per year to sponsor the facility seemed too low. While she said she was troubled with hearing reports about the company, she said she believed the amount being asked for by the village was too low.
O’Malley said just one other business offered the opportunity to sponsor the complex — at half the price Everlight offered.
Former village president and now DeForest Director of Public Services/Deputy Administrator Judd Blau said advertising near the Interstate 90-94, where the sign is placed, is difficult to come by, which is why it was valued at $40,000 per year.
“If someone is willing to pay $400,000,” Blau said, “I would take it.”
Witherspoon asked why the sponsorship was not five years in duration.
“It’s always been 10,” O’Malley replied.
DeForest Economic Development Director Alex Allon interrupted the discussion and advised that if similar conversations about naming rights were intended by the village board in the future, that perhaps the board could refrain from discussing sales practices in a public forum.
Trustee Bill Taylor said he was not ready to give up the Village of DeForest’s name on the sign.
Village Administrator Bill Chang said it costs about $100,000 per year for the village to supplement operations at the complex. If the village board wants the village to maintain naming rights then it should not discuss selling the naming rights.
More discussion occurred about sales techniques, company representatives and other aspects of the business before the village president drew the conclusion to a vote.
“I think this will . . . send a message to businesses that if they want a naming right in our community,” Witherspoon added, “they better have integrity and a good reputation.”
Board members voted 6-1 to reject the naming rights for Everlight, with Simpson being the only vote in favor of Everlight getting the naming rights.