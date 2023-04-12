DeForest Village Staff tour Bell, American Packaging
Submitted photo

Bell Laboratories and American Packaging Corporation recently invited Village staff to see their work first-hand, according to a company press release.

DeForest administrator Bill Chang and Community Development Director Alex Allon were hosted first by Bell Laboratories. Vice President of Operations, Dave Deltgen, and Director of Procurement, Jared Hook, gave the group an extensive tour of the facility, showcasing the processes and systems that make them a global leader in the rodent control industry.