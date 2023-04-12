DeForest Village Staff tour Bell, American Packaging

Bell Laboratories and American Packaging Corporation recently invited Village staff to see their work first-hand, according to a company press release.
DeForest administrator Bill Chang and Community Development Director Alex Allon were hosted first by Bell Laboratories. Vice President of Operations, Dave Deltgen, and Director of Procurement, Jared Hook, gave the group an extensive tour of the facility, showcasing the processes and systems that make them a global leader in the rodent control industry.
“We always appreciate when companies understand the value of local impact,” the release quotes Chang as saying. “Bell Laboratories has been involved in the DeForest community through various partnerships and continues to show their commitment to people every day.”
The DeForest facility is one of two Rotogravure Printing and Laminating Centers of Excellence, according to the release. The process produces some of the highest quality printing for flexible packaging and is performed with the use of complex machinery and robotics. Team members become trained over a 4-5 year period and take pride in their ability to operate cutting edge technology.
“To have an industry leader providing such high paying careers right here in DeForest is a huge boost to the community,” Allon said.