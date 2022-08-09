An opportunity to help
The growing community of DeForest Windsor needs those with a spirit of community service to fill out the ranks of the DeForest Windsor Fire Department and EMS. For more information, please visit deforestwindsorfire.com or call at (608) 846-4364

 File photo

Wisconsin communities will see additional funding to support their Emergency Management Services as part of a grant program Gov. Tony Evers has announced.

Evers first announced the $8 million, one-time supplemental investment funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act during his 2022 State of the State address. It is part of $20 million investment to support EMS providers across the state, and includes another $12 million for one-time flexible grants for small, under-resourced EMS providers who did not otherwise qualify for specific existing state grants.