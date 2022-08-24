A DeForest woman is facing a possible prison sentence following a car crash resulting in a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fifth offense.

Kathryn Foss-Pittman, 62, is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 29, charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence as a fifth offense, operating a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration as a fifth offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and felony bail jumping.