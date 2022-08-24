A DeForest woman is facing a possible prison sentence following a car crash resulting in a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fifth offense.
Kathryn Foss-Pittman, 62, is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 29, charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence as a fifth offense, operating a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration as a fifth offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and felony bail jumping.
The charges stem from an incident on July 29 when at about 10:50 a.m., according to court documents, a DeForest police officer was dispatched to a suspected hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Vinburn Road and North Towne Road.
When officers were dispatched a Honda Accord with a noted license plate number had reportedly hit a tractor with a mower parked on the side of the road. An officer then proceeded to the address of the registered owner, Foss-Pittman. About a half hour after the initial call, at the residence, the officer reported finding a vehicle matching the description, parked partially on the driveway and partially in the grass, with damage to the front of the vehicle.
The officer reported speaking to the Foss-Pittmann who denied driving anywhere that day, saying the damage was from a "traffic thing" three weeks earlier.
Shortly after, a DeForest Public Works truck drove past and the driver indicated to the officer that he was speaking to the correct suspect. The Public Works member explained that he had parked the mower off the roadway and that Foss-Pittman had been driving north on North Towne Road, took a wide right turn onto Vinburn Road, and struck the mower.
A blood-alcohol test taken at 12:53 p.m. later showed Foss-Pittman registering .28, three and a half times the legal limit.
Foss-Pittman has four prior similar convictions between June 2002 and February 2019. She also has an open case in Dane County Circuit Court, charged with OWI-5 stemming from an incident on June 8.