A DeForest woman is facing charges in federal court related to the purchase of a firearm.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea's office with the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. Department of Justice, Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis, 21, DeForest, is charged with two counts of making false statements on Firearms Transaction Record forms required by federal law during the purchase of a firearm, when attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol from two federally licensed firearms dealers in November 2021.
The indictment alleges that she indicated she was the actual buyer of the firearms on the forms, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, which accuses Kratochwill-Loomis of attempting to purchase the firearms for Deontrae C. McIntosh. Making such false statements during the purchase of a firearm is commonly known as a “straw purchase.”
McIntosh, 18, of Sun Prairie, is charged with two counts of causing Kratochwill-Loomis to falsely state on the Firearms Transaction Record forms that she was the actual buyer of the firearms.
If convicted, Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh face a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against them are the result of an investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. U.S. Attorney O’Shea is handling the prosecution.