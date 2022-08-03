A DeForest woman is facing charges in federal court related to the purchase of a firearm.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea's office with the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. Department of Justice, Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis, 21, DeForest, is charged with two counts of making false statements on Firearms Transaction Record forms required by federal law during the purchase of a firearm, when attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol from two federally licensed firearms dealers in November 2021.