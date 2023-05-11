A DeForest woman was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for attempting to buy a handgun for a Sun Prairie teenager.
Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis, 22, was sentenced on Wednesday in Wisconsin's Western District Federal Court, to one year and one day for making false statements while attempting to purchase a firearm for a prohibited person, commonly known as a "straw purchase."
The incident took place at the Sun Prairie Top Pack Defense store on Nov. 30, when Kratochwill-Loomis entered the store and attempted to buy a Glock handgun for Deontrae McIntosh, then 18, who was ineligible to buy a handgun due to his age and a pending felony criminal case.
At the time, McIntosh was accused of armed robbery and reckless endangerment, charges that were later dropped by the Dane County District Attorney's Office in May 2022. He was also facing a felony charge of eluding an officer from in August 2021, of which he was later convicted after a guilty plea in June 2022.
In the straw purchase case, McIntosh entered a plea of guilty to a charge of attempting to obtain a firearm using false statements and was sentenced to five years probation on March 22.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Top Pack Defense refused to sell the pistol to Kratochwill-Loomis, after which Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh both went to the Sun Prairie Cabela's store, where another purchase of a Glock handgun was attempted, but interrupted by Sun Prairie Police.
During sentencing, District Judge William Conley told Kratochwill-Loomis, "Gun violence is out of control. Straw purchasers fuel the problem by placing firearms in the hands of prohibited persons."