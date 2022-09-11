With open spaces in its parks, village of DeForest staff has begun to think about how to best utilize some of those spaces.
Director of Public Services Judd Blau brought up the idea of a few disc golf areas in two village parks. The topic was discussed during a DeForest Village Board meeting Sept. 6.
Blau said that a nine-hole disc golf course could be added within the 34 acres of Western Green Park, located at 417 Acker Parkway. That park could be an ideal location with its wooded area, according to Blau, saying that the golfers like the challenge of obstacles. The park currently includes a shelter, playground equipment, and sand volleyball and basketball courts.
Additionally, Blau mentioned that a few more holes, plus a “driving range” or practice area could be added within the 10 acres of Liberty Land Park. The park currently includes a biking/walking trail, playground equipment, a community garden and a small fruit orchard.
It was estimated that putting in a nine-hole course could cost anywhere between $20,000-$30,000 for all the necessary equipment. Eighteen holes would cost between $35,000-$38,000.
A few board members had concerns about putting a course in Western Green Park, noting that many people walk the trails within the park and enjoy the natural elements of the area. Safety for those using the trail was a concern.
Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese MacAskill spoke of her time growing up in Watertown, where a similar situation has had success. A disc golf course near the high school is adjacent to a walking trail, which is also used by the school’s cross country team.
“There was never an issue with that being a multi-use area,” MacAskill said.
Trustee Abigail Lowery did not want to disturb any natural areas to make room for a disc golf course.
“I’m not interested in cutting down any vegetation,” Lowery said.
Blau said a lot of the vegetation would most likely remain to provide more obstacles for disc golfers, and that any vegetation removed would be of invasive species.
Trustee Bill Landgraf had a concern about if the area had any wetlands, but otherwise was very supportive of the idea, noting that there is a lot of potential for additions at Western Green Park.
“It’s not a nature reserve or conservancy. We should be doing something with it,” Landgraf said of the unused space at Western Green Park.
The Board was also in agreement that Liberty Land would be a good place for disc golf holes and Blau’s practice area suggestion.
The next steps include staff sending a letter to neighboring residents of both parks to get their input. More research will be done on the proposal and the topic will come back to the Board at a later date.
Sewer extension
Also in regard to the Public Services department, Blau brought up the topic of the village needing to extend sewer connections. Due to the recent annexations of Vienna property into the village, utilities need to be placed in those areas for any potential businesses that may come in.
Blau said that most of the cost for those extensions can come from TIF money, except the utilities that need to go under the Interstate.
The land in which the extensions are needed are located directly to the east and west of the Interstate. The extensions would range from the area near the Yahara River (east side of Interstate), all the way to Hickory Lane (west side of the Interstate).
Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper added that easements will also be needed for those utilities and staff will work with the property owners to establish those, as well as how to pay for them. Blau estimates all the work can be done by the end of 2023.