Harvest Intermediate School
Harvest Intermediate School was able to be built due to the voters of the DeForest Area School District passing a $125 referendum in April 2019. Several construction projects were done throughout other district buildings to further help offset growing enrollment. Now, 18 superintendents of Dane County schools have signed a letter informing residents of the need for more public school funding.

 Adam Lindemer

This November, at least two dozen school districts around Wisconsin will ask voters to approve operational referendums in order to continue delivering the same level of education their communities expect for their children.

In an effort to educate their communities, Dane County school district superintendents are sending an open letter to raise awareness about a statewide trend that “reflects a significant shift in the state’s commitment to funding schools,” as the letter states.

