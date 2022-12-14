Dane County Circuit Courthouse
A former associate pastor of St. Olaf's Church in DeForest entered a plea of not guilty to charges of child enticement and sexual assault in a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Rajnal Rehmat, 31, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, charged with one count of child enticement and one count of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.