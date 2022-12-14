A former associate pastor of St. Olaf's Church in DeForest entered a plea of not guilty to charges of child enticement and sexual assault in a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Rajnal Rehmat, 31, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, charged with one count of child enticement and one count of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.
Rehmat, who is originally from Pakistan, was in the country as a part of the Catholic organization Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord (CJD), according to a statement released by the Diocese of Madison. Rehmat had been working in parishes in DeForest and East Bristol.
The DeForest Police Department received a report of the alleged incidents on Nov. 28 by a Child Protective Services report from Dane County Human Services, according to the criminal complaint. According to the report, a 17-year-old girl had claimed that Rehmat had inappropriately touched her and sent her text messages.
A DeForest Police Department spoke with a Diocese of Madison staff member who reportedly said that they had been aware of allegations against Rehmat, who had been placed on administrative leave.
When approached by investigators, according to court documents, Rehmat said that he did know the girl and that they had each other's cell phone numbers. Despite cultural differences, he told the officers that in either country, touching without consent would be inappropriate, and that he did not believe he had touched her inappropriately.
The girl in question described several incidents in which she said that she had been alone with Rehmat, including in DeForest and Madison parks in which he had spoken with her about explicit topics, leading to sexual contact.
On Dec. 1 Rehmat was asked to meet with police and was subsequently taken into custody and remains in Dane County Jail, held on a $5,000 cash bond.
In court on Tuesday Rehmat waived his right to a preliminary hearing before entering his plea of not guilty. Earlier in the day he filed for a speedy trial, to begin within 90 days. Rehmat is scheduled to next appear in court for a pre-trial conference in early January with jury selection for a trial scheduled for Feb. 27.