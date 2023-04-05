Dane County Circuit Courthouse

Rajnal Rehmat, a former Catholic pastoral associate working in the DeForest area was sentenced in Dane County Circuit Court to two years of prison and three years of extended supervision for child enticement.

Assistant District Attorney Annie Jay explained that when considering options and comparisons to similar cases, releasing Rehmat on probation "would be a joke," given that he is to be deported."