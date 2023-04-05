Rajnal Rehmat, a former Catholic pastoral associate working in the DeForest area was sentenced in Dane County Circuit Court to two years of prison and three years of extended supervision for child enticement.
Assistant District Attorney Annie Jay explained that when considering options and comparisons to similar cases, releasing Rehmat on probation "would be a joke," given that he is to be deported."
She pointed out in this case that there was no evidence of systemic failure on the part of the Catholic Church and that it appears that when the situation came to light, details were referred to the District Attorney's Office, "we had to say, 'okay, we get it.'"
Rehmat, who is originally from Pakistan, was in the country as a part of the Catholic organization Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord (CJD), according to the Diocese of Madison. Rehmat had been working in parishes in DeForest and East Bristol.
The DeForest Police Department received a report of the alleged incidents on Nov. 28 by a Child Protective Services report from Dane County Human Services, according to the criminal complaint. According to the report, a 17-year-old girl had claimed that Rehmat had inappropriately touched her and sent her text messages.
Although Rehmat had entered a plea of guilty to one count of child enticement, with another count of sexual assault by a person who works with children dismissed, the descriptions of events varied greatly between parties.
Jay described the sequence of events as amounting to "grooming" by a sexual predator, with Rehmat in need of a prison sentence, among other things, to have access to sex offender treatment.
"It's just not persuasive to let him sit and then let him go and do this somewhere else," said Jay.
Jay described Rehmat's attitude at the time of the encounters as comparable to, "What's a man to do?" surrounded by teenagers, offering the answer that 99 percent of adults would recognize that the role of an adult is to break off connection before an inappropriate relationship occurs.
"He tells her that she's his only friend," said Jay. "The level of manipulation...the psychological level and the insidiousness of the defendant's behavior."
Defense attorney Adam Welch described Rehmat as, "cooperative, humble, and repentant." He went on to explain that in the lead up to the hearing an description that had been said of him, describing him as a "terrorist" was particularly hurtful, given that Pakistan enforces laws against blasphemy to Islam with potential capital punishment, among other hazards, making Rehmat, a Christian, an actual victim of terrorism in his life.
Welch also argued that describing Rehmat as "grooming" a victim was inappropriate, given that "grooming" involves the gradual normalization of sexual activities with a young person who would previously have no interest in such a relationship.
"The failing here is that Mr. Rehmat should have known better," said Welch, pointing that there was no evidence of sexual deviance in the way of pedophelia. He went on to say that it would be naive to expect that there would be a "magic treatment" available to Rehmat in Wisconsin's prison system, given the lack of resources making such services hard to access for other inmates with much longer sentences.
"Sometimes we fail and we make mistakes," said Welch, arguing that the greatest consequence had already been leveled. "All of his professional connections, all of his education, is for nothing."
When given an opportunity to speak for himself, Rehmat, slowly reading from a prepared statement, told the court: "I stand here sinful and sorrowful...I humbly ask for forgiveness from the victim and the family...I beg pardon from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Madison...I will never make such a mistake again."
Before proceeding to sentencing, Judge Nicholas McNamara asked for clarification of that ages of the subjects involved, with Rehmat being 30 years old at the time, and the victim being 17.
McNamara explained that some public opinions on the case included that the sentence should be more severe due to his former affiliation with the Catholic Church--for one reason or another--and that he should be punished more--or less--as a non-citizen, either making an example, or possibly releasing him earlier for deportation with the assumption that he would become someone else's problem. McNamara's intention, he said, was to sentence him irrespective of his associations or immigration status.
He also acknowledged the significance of "forgiveness" in Christianity, and particularly Catholicism, as it was repeated several times in Rehmat's statement.
"I don't forgive you--that's not my job," said McNamara. "I don't judge you for your sins."
He explained that some might describe the situation as "a mistake," which could be a misinterpretation, since it was not a momentary oversight, or an overly emotional outburst.
"These were a series of decisions planned and acted..and then a series of decisions to hide it," said McNamara, going on to suggest that it would not be his place to ask the victim for forgiveness.
He went on to point out that the victim's intervention and alerting authorities was arguably to Rehmat's benefit, preventing him from taking further steps that would amount to a much more serious crime.
"You made her feel safe, you took time," said McNamara, going on to read from the victim's statement to the court. "'My maturity does not give you a pass...my silence was not consent.'"
Whatever a person's status in society, in terms of wealth, social or religious affiliations, or lack thereof, said McNamara, "you shouldn't be able to do this to a child and just go home."
Rehmat is sentenced to serve two years in a state prison, after which he is to be deported. In the event that he were to re-enter the country, the conditions of three years of extended supervision would still be applicable.