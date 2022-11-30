Make sure your child is in the correct seat and properly restrained, and be eligible to receive a free car seat, by participating in a car safety seat instruction. Although only participants are eligible to receive one free car seat per child per family, recipients must also be income-eligible to get child car seats.
With four out of five car seats neither installed nor used correctly, car crashes are a primary cause of injury and death for children ages 14 and younger. If you are wondering if your child is traveling as safely as possible, an upcoming event at the Windsor Police Department may offer peace of mind.
From 3:40 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, parents and guardians can get their car seat checked by a certified child passenger safety technician at 6770 Depot St. in Windsor.
The car seat checks are free, but by appointment only.
Whether you are a soon-to-be parent who wants to make sure your infant car seat is installed properly, a caregiver having trouble arranging multiple car seats in your vehicle at once, a guardian who doesn’t know the differences between rear-facing or forward-facing car seats, or if your child has outgrown their current car seat and you want an education on what their next one should be—this event is intended for you.
Car seats are also available for income-qualifying families.
The event is being co-organized by the Village of Windsor Police Department, UW Health Kids, and the Safe Kids Madison Area coalition.