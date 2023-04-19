When a nonprofit organization is formed in a community to perform a service or charity, it’s not typically done for attention or recognition. Even so, being recognized can feel good after years of volunteer work.
For one DeForest/Windsor area org, a recent honor felt “kind of like a lifetime achievement award,” its president said.
The Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters was named the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Nonprofit of the Year on March 16, and Dan Jardine—the group’s president for the past three years—was on hand to receive the award.
The organization hosts several annual events based around both enjoying and beautifying the Yahara River, including clean-up days, a fishing clinic, and water quality monitoring.
The nonprofit was incorporated in December 2007 and like many community organizations, is dependent upon local volunteers. The organization held its first river cleanup in 2008.
The clean-ups are its primary activity, with anywhere from 15 to 35 volunteers showing up to help remove litter and debris from the river. Some of those items have included a “very large very old wagon wheel, very large antique milk can, too many bikes to count and twice as many tires as that, mattresses, window panes including some with the glass still in them, and doors,” Jardine said.
“Each time we do a cleanup, I can’t believe all the stuff in the river,” he said. “There’s a lot of river. Every time you put 20 to 30 people in various spots, you pick up things you previously missed.”
The group cares for the stretch of Yahara from its onset in Morrisonville down to where it intersects with Highway 19.
“The river has become noticeably, obviously much much better,” Jardine said. “In 2008, it was an unnavigable, mangled mess so full of trash that no one used it. Now, it’s completely navigable. To say it’s an improvement from when before the group was founded would be an understatement. It’s gotten quite a bit better since we’ve been doing it for so long now. It’s a wild area, so trees fall frequently and become obstructions, which not only impedes navigability, but you get some detritus and decaying of leaves which presents a smell if it builds up over time.”
The spring cleanup is more of a big-picture effort intended to ensure the river is navigable and presentable for the spring and summer months, he said. Then, in autumn, volunteers give the Yahara riverbed a more thorough cleaning.
These days, with some of the largest items removed from the river, scheduled cleanups are ideally just about maintenance, Jardine said. He hopes that because the quality of the river has improved, it’s treated as less of a dumping ground by locals these days.
“I can’t say what goes on now, but with the things we’ve pulled out of the river, it’s clear dumping happened previously,” he said. “All I know is it took years to get it to a point that it’s navigable. It was so grown-over and there were so many obstructions, you wouldn’t even dream of taking a canoe down it. Even walking alongside the river was not great, there was nothing to see. Now the water is free-running, it’s easily observable from shore, it’s nice to look at, it doesn’t smell. Any decent day I go to Veterans Park, I see canoes and kayaks getting in. People come from elsewhere too, not just DeForest.”
Those cleanup efforts are supported not only by the volunteers who pull on waders to wander the riverbed in search of trash, but also some local businesses and organizations who help make the events happen. Capitol Water Trails out of Madison provides canoes, while Kwik Trip, Pick 'n Save, and Windsor Breads Bakery have donated refreshments for the volunteers.
The Friends Of The Yahara River Headwaters is a low-cost organization, Jardine said. The Village of DeForest provided it with a “relatively large grant” that helped the org find its footing over a decade ago and begin large debris removal from the river, which was funded through the village’s storm water management utility. Other than that, the group has relied on donations to continue its work. Some of the frequent donors have included Paulson and Associates LLC, Windsor Breads Bakery and Coffeehouse, American Packaging Corporation, and Jardine Law Office LLC.
In addition to Jardine, the current board members include Jim Simpson, Sam Martino, and Brenda and Justin Sargent. Jardine credits Simpson with having been instrumental in keeping the organization going throughout many people either retiring or moving away over the past 15 years. Jardine also said former board member John Ackley has been critical to the group’s success.
Board members oversee the water quality monitoring. The water testing has been conducted monthly for over a decade at various sites along the river, with that data being reported to the Department of Natural Resources on a regular basis.
There has even been an unintended side effect of the improving water quality.
While the Yahara Headwaters are a hybrid of cold and warm water and therefore will never be considered a Class 1 Trout Stream, after years of cleanups, some trout have been found in the river, to the surprise of the DNR.
“It’s not a stream they expected to see trout,” Jardine said. “But I used to trout fish, and the Yahara reminds me of many of those streams.”
Whether it's all the boats he sees launching from Veterans Park, or the surprise discovery of trout, there are many reasons Jardine is proud of the work that the Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters has done over its 15 years, and that’s what the Chamber’s award recognizes.
“In recognition and appreciation of your time, talents, and dedication to the beautification, cleanliness, and protection of our greatest asset, the Yahara River,” the award states.
“I do believe that’s true—you name another thing in DeForest more important than the Yahara River,” Jardine said.