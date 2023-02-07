A fundraiser to support a local woman whose life has been changed dramatically by cancer is set for this Sunday, Feb. 12.
Last March, Dana Fetters noticed numbness in her left hand and fingers. Just two months later, she was no longer able to move her arms at all, nor her legs. Not long after it was discovered she had an aggressive form of cancer attacking her primary central nervous system.
After nine months of Dana being cared for and rehabilitated at Mayo Clinic, her family wants to bring her home. Dana has been married to her husband Shane for 24 years and they have two children, ages 22 and 18.
To help pay for the necessary equipment and home remodeling necessary for the Fetters to care for Dana themselves and not have to rehome her in a care facility, the Waunakee/Westport chapter of the Knights of Columbus is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the family.
The Fetters Family FUNdraiser will be held starting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic School, 114 E. 3rd St. in Waunakee. The event will continue until the end of the Super Bowl game.
There will be a required donation of $50 at the door to enter the event, which will enter attendees into several raffles for prizes. Food is included with the donation. Chili, nachos, jambalaya, popcorn, hot dogs, brats, walking tacos, and pizza are on the menu.
There will separately be a cash bar with beer, wine, soda and water.
The Super Bowl will be playing on a big screen.
The organizers are asking those who plan to attend to pre-register online at fettersfamilyfundraiser.com to assist in food planning. There is also an online auction on the website. All proceeds will be placed in a trust for Dana’s care.