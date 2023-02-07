FettersFamily
Buy Now

The Fetters family of Waunakee. From left, Claire, Dana, Shane, and Cole.

 Contributed

A fundraiser to support a local woman whose life has been changed dramatically by cancer is set for this Sunday, Feb. 12.

Last March, Dana Fetters noticed numbness in her left hand and fingers. Just two months later, she was no longer able to move her arms at all, nor her legs. Not long after it was discovered she had an aggressive form of cancer attacking her primary central nervous system.

Tags