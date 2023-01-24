The first week of January marked the quiet passing of a figure, as well as a guardian, of DeForest history.
John Englesby, of Morrisonville, died at the age of 80 on Jan. 5 following what an obituary released by Ryan Funeral Homes described as "a brief illness."
Englesby, despite frequently being described as quiet, was well known throughout the DeForest area for his work, formerly as a teacher in the Sun Prairie School District as well as decades on the DeForest Area Public Library Board and leading the DeForest Area Historical Society.
Historical Society member and former library staff member Jane Henze described him as humble, kind, and "certainly a gentleman," as well as having a wealth of knowledge of local history, being a stickler for accuracy.
"He was very well-organized and meticulous in all he did," said Henze. "The community will miss him as he was active at the Center, the Library, was a resource for the school district, and of course was the backbone of the Historical Society."
Englesby was instrumental in the effort to move the DeForest Public Library to its current location, at 203 Library Street, and also creating an integrated community space. Included in this was space dedicated to the Historical Society with office hours two days a week for visitors, as well as by appointment.
There, Englesby curated an archive of local historical documents, including bound volumes of the DeForest Times-Tribune and copies of DeForest Area School District year books.
As the collection has grown over the years, including the delicate, awkwardly sized bound newspapers volumes weighing over 20 pounds each, Library Director Jan Berg said that staff there would at times mention casual anxieties about Englesby going up and down the ladder in the archive with materials, organizing the collection, and looking for answers to questions anyone may have had about DeForest history.
"He was always a presence here," said Berg, even though Englesby was only in the office two days a week. "He really cared about his community and I think that’s how he expressed it.”
Thinking back, Berg suspected that it was possible that the only times that she came upon Englesby outside library settings was when she found him at community music events.
DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Program Coordinator Sue Miller came to also know Englesby through the library and program collaborations with the Historical Society and the Community and Senior Center, developing community programs, but also came upon one of Englesby's lesser-known gifts in the process.
"And through that programming, we had the grand piano here," said Miller, "and he asked if he could play it and it was before COVID that he started performing her monthly."
When he came, Englesby would play on the donated Steinway for about a half hour in the morning before lunch and soon developed seasonal set lists, with university themes in the fall, patriotic songs in July and November, and holiday concerts as appropriate. Englesby also played for United in Christ Lutheran Church of Morrisonville, where he was an active member.
"And he absolutely loved the grand piano, but he was also honored to be playing on such a beautiful instrument. And of course he played beautifully," said Miller. "He never wanted to interrupt people when they were eating or visiting, but there was a monthly small article in our newsletter and then people would come in and listen to him."
A frequently noted feature of Englesby was his consistency in formality and propriety, and that as Berg explained, on the occasions he wore jeans, he was still well put together. Berg describes him as very traditional, a sentiment echoed by Miller.
"He was such a gentleman, and you don’t always see that nowadays," said Miller, "but very proper and very meticulous in his selection and his performance and never wanted to offend anyone. Very polite. A heart of gold."