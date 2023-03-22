Five mechanically-minded Harvest Intermediate School students are headed to Dallas, Texas in May after a strong showing in a recent robotics competition.
Sixth grade students Spencer Keller, Zane Russell, Eric Desimone, Finley Mehlum, and Cayden Kuzdas secured a fifth-place finish out of 47 teams during a state robotics competition held in Green Bay from March 11-12.
Their team, named We Couldn’t Decide, competed in the Wisconsin State VEX IQ Championship in, which saw teams from around Wisconsin solve engineering challenges with robots.
The VEX IQ Competition, presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, provides elementary and middle school students with open-ended robotics challenges that enhance their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills.
The students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, first built a robot using simple, snap-together parts. Their robot participated in Slapshot, a game played on a six-foot by eight-foot rectangular field where teams work collaboratively to score points.
The teams also competed in the Robot Skills Challenge, taking to the field to score as many points as possible. Those matches consisted of Driving Skills Matches, which were entirely driver controlled, and Programming Skills Matches, which were autonomous with limited human interaction.
The action-packed day helps elementary and middle school students foster development of teamwork, collaboration, critical thinking, project management, and communication skills, according to its website.
“I am so proud of the work this team has done this season and the way that they have come together to push themselves to compete at this level,” the DeForest team’s coach Angela Flickinger-Pierce said. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to compete at the World’s competition in Dallas, Texas next month.”
Harvest Intermediate’s VEX IQ Competition team meets Mondays and Thursdays after school starting in early October. This season they’ve also attended regional competitions in Appleton, Kenosha, Fond du Lac, and a home event that Harvest hosted in DeForest.
“Teamwork, problem-solving, and ingenuity are all on display at a VEX IQ Competition event and students develop these skills all year long by participating on a robotics team,” Robotics Education and Competition Foundation CEO Dan Mantz said. “Together, with the support of educators, coaches, and mentors, we’re fostering students’ passion for STEM at a young age to ensure that we have a generation that is dedicated to creating new discoveries and tackling life’s future challenges.”