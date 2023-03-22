HarvestRobotTeam

Members of Harvest Intermediate School's robotics team are headed to a world championship Dallas, Texas in May after a strong showing at a statewide competition in Green Bay.

 Contributed

Five mechanically-minded Harvest Intermediate School students are headed to Dallas, Texas in May after a strong showing in a recent robotics competition.

Sixth grade students Spencer Keller, Zane Russell, Eric Desimone, Finley Mehlum, and Cayden Kuzdas secured a fifth-place finish out of 47 teams during a state robotics competition held in Green Bay from March 11-12.

