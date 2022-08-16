The resurfacing along a portion of County Highway V in DeForest has been pushed back.
Public Services Director Judd Blau gave a brief update during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 2. He said the resurfacing project that was to be done in 2023 along Highway V, stretching from River Road to Halsor Street, will now be done in two parts over the next two years.
The portion of road from the intersection of Highway V and North Street to Halsor Street will be resurfaced in 2024, while Highway V from River Road to Main Street will now be resurfaced in 2025.
The future construction plans along Highway V will be classified as “urbanizing” the highway, according to Blau, with a trail segment along a portion of the north side of the road. Also, because of doing so, the village will need jurisdictional transfer, which mainly means it will be responsible for clearing the road of snow — to which Blau pointed out that the village does that already, usually before the county.
The process of jurisdictional transfer is similar to what the village did with Highway CV. Members of the Board were in agreement to complete that process.
Blau said the county doesn’t believe the current conditions will warrant that trail segment to be placed, as they think there isn’t enough width to accommodate it all. The village also plans to install curb and gutter along the trail segment, as well as storm sewer. Blau noted that addition will increase the overall cost of the trail project.
According to Blau, village engineers believe there is enough room to handle a ditch line and 10-foot-wide trail, extending a small existing trail.
In unrelated news, Village Administrator Bill Chang noted during the Aug. 2 meeting that Pinseekers has continued construction of its golf complex project at its site near the interstate and River Road. He said that sanitary sewers are being installed along River Road.