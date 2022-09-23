Merkes

Merkes

A three-day jury trial in Columbia County Circuit Court ended late in the afternoon on Sept. 23 with a jury finding 31-year-old Mitchell Merkes guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The Rio man was found guilty of all four counts:  homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle; knowingly operating a vehicle with a revoked license, causing death; hit-and-run, involving the death of a person; and homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.