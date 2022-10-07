Over the past several years, Dane County law enforcement agencies have been working together to tackle the prevalence of vehicle thefts and related crimes in the Madison/Dane County area. On Oct. 6, deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted another joint proactive traffic operation.
During the four-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, ultimately resulting in the arrest of four individuals, the recovery of one stolen vehicle, and the recovery of a firearm.
Four individuals were arrested from three of the stops:
One was arrested on several outstanding warrants, and another on a Probation Hold from a singular traffic stop.
One was arrested for Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, related to a short pursuit and subsequent traffic stop.
One was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent (OMVWOC), Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Resisting/Obstructing, and a Parole Violation, following a short vehicular pursuit and subsequent foot pursuit, in which he ran from the stolen vehicle, and dropped a handgun.
Area agencies continue to participate in several social media campaigns reminding citizens to secure their residences (including garage doors) and vehicles. Remove valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from your vehicle, even when parked in your driveway. In addition, citizens are reminded not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. Stolen vehicles have been used during the commission of other crimes in the area including, gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots fired incidents.