Over the past several years, Dane County law enforcement agencies have been working together to tackle the prevalence of vehicle thefts and related crimes in the Madison/Dane County area. On Oct. 6, deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted another joint proactive traffic operation.

During the four-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, ultimately resulting in the arrest of four individuals, the recovery of one stolen vehicle, and the recovery of a firearm.