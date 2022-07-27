Lodi City Hall
An ordinance change being floated among alders could mean the city council representatives would no longer run for a specific ward.

At the last Lodi Common Council meeting, staff and board members were excited at the prospect of getting a new vacuum truck to replace the city’s 25-year-old truck that is approaching the end of its life. They were much less enthusiastic about the surprise pricing at the end.

“I wouldn’t feel so bad about the extra $30,000 if we had some extra notification throughout the construct of the truck, knowing that with material costs to us this is what it is costing,” said Council Member Rich Stevenson. “But we didn’t get it until it was a day before we were ready to pick up the truck.”