While the number of open enrollment spaces determined for the DeForest Area School District 2023-2024 school year will be lower than this year’s numbers, it’s still higher than average.
District Open Enrollment Coordinator Melissa Bautz presented her recommendations to the DeForest Area School Board during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
“The numbers are smaller than last year, but still more than most years,” she told the board.
Annually in January, school boards in Wisconsin are asked to approve the number of available spaces for regular and special education open enrollment.
While policies for determining space can differ by school board, typically school districts determine the number of spaces available based on class size limits, student to teacher ratios, programing availability, and enrollment projections.
It takes consideration of data and trends to come up with what staff think is a safe number, Bautz said. That becomes a balancing act. It’s important not to over-hire staff and not have enough subsequent enrollments to match, but also important not to over-promise the number of spaces and lack adequate staff and programming.
“Having the ability to accept open enrollment students into the district is beneficial for a variety of reasons,” a memo from Bautz to the school board stated. “Open enrolled students can often help balance class sizes, provide the district with additional revenue, and provide families with additional educational options for their children.”
“However, it is important for school districts to be careful when establishing space availability to avoid any adverse implications on staffing or programing capacity,” the memo added. “If a district is faced with the need to hire due to open enrollment, the cost benefits of allowing open enrollment can quickly erode away.”
In calculating this year’s spaces, the district’s growth was estimated based on the Applied Population enrollment study and current enrollment data, as well as historical data trends related to new enrollment and exiting students.
Bautz stated that while the enrollment numbers may seem a little conservative right now, she has been able to track when families enroll students and the impact that has had on numbers.
Typically, the majority of new resident student enrollment occurs during the months of July and August, she said.
In 2022, the district had 153 new students enrolled district-wide during those two months.
“Although it can be difficult to predict enrollment, the data regarding projections, summer enrollment, and previous open enrollment trends can be helpful in estimating space availability,” Bautz’s memo to the school board said. “There is no perfect way of predicting enrollment, but we feel that by using the data we have available to us that we have come up with a space recommendation that is within our current capacity.”