DeForest Area High School ribbon cutting
Buy Now

DeForest Area High School Principal Pheng Lee cuts the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony and open house for the newly renovated high school in 2022, the last phase of the district’s 2019 referendum building projects.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

While the number of open enrollment spaces determined for the DeForest Area School District 2023-2024 school year will be lower than this year’s numbers, it’s still higher than average.

District Open Enrollment Coordinator Melissa Bautz presented her recommendations to the DeForest Area School Board during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.

Tags