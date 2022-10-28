The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the name of the Dane County deputy who shot and killed a suspect near a Windsor Super 8 hotel on Oct. 13.
The Department of Justice announced on Oct. 20 that Deputy Cody Woods was a responding officer in the Oct. 13 incident, reportedly making contact with a stolen vehicle at the hotel at Lake Circle in the Village of Windsor just after 6 p.m. that evening.
According to the statement, “during the contact, Deputy Woods discharged his firearm, striking the driver of the vehicle. The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell. Campbell was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.” The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident.
Woods was introduced to the Windsor Village Board as the new second shift deputy at a Sept. 15 meeting, arriving with five years experience with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The Department’s September report to the Village Board, delivered at the Oct. 20 meeting, shows Woods as one of three officers actively working in Windsor. Among the three, Woods, working 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., received the most calls with 85 calls in 15 days, compared to 77 calls in 16 days and 44 calls in 10 days for an officer who was also scheduled for training for the Crisis Negotiation Team, accounting for the fewer work days.
In a review of notable calls from the previous month, Deputy Hayley Collins-LaFebre briefly hit upon the shooting:
“Deputy Woods had probably cause for fleeing and eluding and he assisted Sun Prairie with the pursuit—you all are probably well aware of the pursuit that I’m talking about that ended up at Windsor and Portage that had multiple jurisdictions involved, and it started out in the City of Sun Prairie.”
The DOJ news release notes that the deputy has been placed on administrative assignment, as is department policy.
The suspect, Campbell, has alternatively been identified in recent Dane County court documents as residing in the Village of Windsor, just less than two miles from where he was shot.
A preliminary exam by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Campbell died of injuries sustained from the gun shot.
The nearby Bar Next Door in Windsor announced on its Facebook page that it had closed early Thursday evening.
“There was a high speed chase that ended in the parking lot near the bar,” the Facebook post noted.
At the time of the incident, Campbell had an arrest warrant issued by the Dane County Circuit Court for failure to appear at a Sept. 19 hearing. In that case, Campbell and another man were charged with felony theft of materials valued at over $10,000. In the criminal complaint Campbell, there described as residing on Third Street in Windsor, is accused of working with the other man to steal two chilled water coils from the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
A warrant was issued Sept. 19, but then withdrawn on Oct. 17, the filed document explaining that the suspect was deceased as of Oct. 13. The warrant withdrawal document cites, and provides a link to, reporting by Channel 3000, on the County Medical Examiner’s announcement of Campbell’s name being that of the individual shot in Windsor by a deputy the preceding Thursday.
The DCI is leading the investigation assisted by the DeForest Police Department. Other agencies assigned include the Maple Bluff Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The DCI will review all of the agencies’ investigations before turning a final report over to the Dane County District Attorney.
Local law enforcement have so far declined to answer questions about officer responses and the nature of the preceding dispatch call, pointing to information being a part of an ongoing investigation and otherwise deferring to Dane County Communications.