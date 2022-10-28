Dane County Sheriff's Deputy Badge (2017)
Courtesy Dane County Sheriff’s Office

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the name of the Dane County deputy who shot and killed a suspect near a Windsor Super 8 hotel on Oct. 13.

The Department of Justice announced on Oct. 20 that Deputy Cody Woods was a responding officer in the Oct. 13 incident, reportedly making contact with a stolen vehicle at the hotel at Lake Circle in the Village of Windsor just after 6 p.m. that evening.