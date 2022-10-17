The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in the Village of Windsor.

According to the DOJ’s office, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the critical incident from Oct. 13 at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle. At 6:10 p.m., a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with the individual, Quantaze D. Campbell, age 46, of Madison, and discharged their firearm. Campbell was transported to the hospital and then pronounced dead.