The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in the Village of Windsor.
According to the DOJ’s office, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the critical incident from Oct. 13 at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle. At 6:10 p.m., a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with the individual, Quantaze D. Campbell, age 46, of Madison, and discharged their firearm. Campbell was transported to the hospital and then pronounced dead.
Campbell has alternatively been identified in recent Dane County court documents as residing in the Village of Windsor, just less than two miles from where he was shot.
A preliminary exam by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Campbell died of injuries sustained from the gun shot.
The DOJ news release notes that the deputy has been placed on administrative assignment, as is department policy.
The nearby Bar Next Door in Windsor announced on its Facebook page that it had closed early Thursday evening.
“There was a high speed chase that ended in the parking lot near the bar,” the Facebook post noted.
At the time of the incident, Campbell had an arrest warrant issued by the Dane County Circuit Court for failure to appear at a Sept. 19 hearing. In that case, Campbell and another man were charged with felony theft of materials valued at over $10,000. In the criminal complaint Campbell, there described as residing on Third Street in Windsor, is accused of working with the other man to steal two chilled water coils from the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
A warrant was issued Sept. 19, but then withdrawn on Oct. 17, the filed document explaining that the suspect was deceased as of Oct. 13. The warrant withdrawal document cites, and provides a link to, reporting by Channel 3000, on the County Medical Examiner's announcement of Campbell's name being that of the individual shot in Windsor by a deputy the preceding Thursday.
The DCI is leading the investigation assisted by the DeForest Police Department. Other agencies assigned include the Maple Bluff Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The DCI will review all of the agencies’ investigations before turning a final report over to the Dane County District Attorney.
Local law enforcement have so far declined to answer questions about officer responses and the nature of the preceding dispatch call, pointing to information being a part of an ongoing investigation and otherwise deferring to Dane County Communications.