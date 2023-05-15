Mission Nutrition DeForest is one of 12 recipients of a Dane County Partners in Equity (PIE) Food Grant, the county executive’s office has announced.
The Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion’s 2023 Partners in Equity Food Grant was expanded to address challenges related to food insecurity within the county, according to a release from the county executive’s office, specifically to encourage projects that advance equity and access in food systems.
This year, $20,000 in grants will be awarded.
Mission Nutrition of DeForest provides food for children, older adults, veterans and individuals facing food insecurity. It also provides food to those with special dietary needs. The $250 Food PIE grant will be used to purchase items that are gluten free, nut free, dairy free, egg free and when possible, foods specific to cultural diets, like kosher items.
“Thanks to this year’s PIE Food Grant recipients for creating innovative food programs that strive to achieve greater equity in our community and help address food insecurity,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Inflation and economic uncertainty remain top concerns among many Dane County residents struggling to put healthy, nutritious food on the table.”
Other agencies receiving grants include:
-Kids from Wisconsin ($250) for a musical tour to raise hunger awareness.
-F.O.S.T.E.R of Dane County ($500) to provide food through gift cards and fresh garden produce.
-Goodman Community Center ($2,000) to provide a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables in the food pantry and stock culturally relevant foods and labeling in different languages.
-Padres e Hijos en Accion ($2,000) to serve Latino families and children with special care needs.
-AmeriCorps Farm to School Program ($1,000) to help increase the amount of local produce purchased from local farms for school lunches.
-Bayview Foundation ($1,297) to raise awareness and provide Bayview Community Meals to residents of Bayview and neighboring CDA communities with large populations of persons with disabilities.
-Kidlinks World Inc. ($3,603), for the Growing Food and Minds projects that assists underserved and minority families in the Verona area and to employ two teens.
-Neighborhood House Community Center ($1,000) to pay for production of local vegetables at farms for pantries and free meals in the Community Cafe in Barneveld serving individuals there and in Verona and Mount Horeb.
-REAP Food Group ($3,100) to focus on a network of indigenous farmers on Yowela Farms in Stoughton.
-The River Food Pantry ($1,000) to work with volunteers to deliver groceries and meals to homebound residents unable to access food assistance programs.
-Sunshine Place/Sun Prairie ($4,000) to support Latinx, Hmong and Southeast Asian-heritage clients in Sun Prairie and rural eastern Dane County by providing culturally relevant foods.