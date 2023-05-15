Mission Nutrition
Mission Nutrition volunteer Shawn Schroedl (front) with pantry co-founder Joann Breggeman. The organization has received a food equity grant.

Mission Nutrition DeForest is one of 12 recipients of a Dane County Partners in Equity (PIE) Food Grant, the county executive’s office has announced.

The Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion’s 2023 Partners in Equity Food Grant was expanded to address challenges related to food insecurity within the county, according to a release from the county executive’s office, specifically to encourage projects that advance equity and access in food systems.