Whitefish (top) and cisco (left) are closely related, but the downturned mouth of the whitefish fits their bottom feeding lifestyle, while the forward-facing mouth of the cisco is suited for eating the critters right in front of them throughout the water column. Cisco are also known as lake herring.
The invention of net lifters (upper right) enabled fishing tugs to become enclosed, which makes for a safer and more comfortable job during the winter. DNR Fisheries Biologist Dray Carl (far left) explains this to participants on a Museum-organized field trip.
Whitefish (top) and cisco (left) are closely related, but the downturned mouth of the whitefish fits their bottom feeding lifestyle, while the forward-facing mouth of the cisco is suited for eating the critters right in front of them throughout the water column. Cisco are also known as lake herring.
The invention of net lifters (upper right) enabled fishing tugs to become enclosed, which makes for a safer and more comfortable job during the winter. DNR Fisheries Biologist Dray Carl (far left) explains this to participants on a Museum-organized field trip.
The boat engine rumbled and machinery whirred as a gillnet rose from the depths of Lake Superior. Captain Ross Lind managed the throttle so that the 55-foot-long gillnet-tug-turned-research-vessel named Hack Noyes moved toward the net at the same speed the net lifter reeled it in.
A group of interested adults on this Museum-sponsored field trip gathered around the equipment. We were mesmerized by the clicking of the metal teeth on the spinning drum as they gripped and then released the line, and by the lengths of delicate nylon net attached to the line. Capable hands guided the net down a long, stainless-steel worktable and into the storage tub. (Check out the Museum’s Reels on Instagram and Facebook if you want to see a video of this operation.)